West Bank Cafe
Stream the Tantalizing Debut EP from CLLCTIVE's Mystery Artist Wyatt
Since launching this spring, the Milwaukee Internet label CLLCTIVE has established itself as a destination for below-the-radar music, amassing a quick library of unusual electronica, indie-pop and ambient soul. Though it can be difficult to keep u.. more
Aug 6, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Art of Grete Marks Survives a Horrific War
If Eric Aho speaking from hisexhibition opening at Tory Folliard Gallery intended his abstract paintings, atleast the one Deep in Europe toreflect as he says, ‘the theatre of war is played out on beautiful landscapes,“ then the Milwauk.. more
Nov 1, 2012 4:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Greetings From the Warped Tour
“How many of you know what a circle pit is?” asked Every Avenue singer David Ryan Strauchman at his band's Warped Tour set yesterday evening in Milwaukee. I was not among those who did, but judging from how quickly fans backed away from the sta.. more
Jul 20, 2011 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee's Best Vietnamese Restaurant
West Bank Cafe 732 E. Burleigh St. 414-562-5555 Runners-up: Phan’s Garden, Mekong Cafe,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Best of Milwaukee 2009