West Bend
West Bend Murder Mystery Auditions
Agatha Christie might well have been one of the first novelists to adapt her own work for the stage. Her 1937 novel Death on the Nile served as the foundation for her script for the 1944 play Murder on the Nile. The story features her hero.. more
Aug 25, 2016
This Week in Milwaukee June 2-8
Thursday, June 2 Tasty Fest 2016 @ Riverwest Public House, 8 p.m. The upstart Milwaukee label Tasty Tapes has put out some pretty great rock ’n’ roll releases over the last year or two, most of,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 31, 2016
Chix 4 a Cause Volunteers and Supporters
Jillian Clark founded the West Bend-based nonprofit Chix 4 a Cause after three of her close friends and her grandmother were diagnosed with cancer in 2004. more
Mar 29, 2016
Auditions for Beauty and the Beast in Hartford
This coming July, Hartford Players will be staging a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The beloved musical from the far-off, mystical era of the early ’90s will be staged Jul. 15 - 23. Auditions are being held this weekend at th.. more
Mar 24, 2016
Dinner Party Auditions
West Bend’s Musical Masquers are going to be staging a production of the Neil Simon comedy The Dinner Party. It’s later-period Simon that had its world premiere in L.A. in ’99. It’s set at a dinner party at a first-rate restaurant in Paris. Turn.. more
Dec 20, 2015
Spamalot in August
A casual glance at the Musical Masquer's Facebook page looks promising. Things are coming along. Patsy has mastered the art of coconutting. Arthur has mastered the art of pointing at his feet. There’s a good chance that Sir Robbin is limberi.. more
Jun 29, 2015
Two Milestone for Wisconsin Art
In a grand scale art celebration in Southeastern Wisconsin,two museums reached important milestones this past week. The Museum ofWisconsin Art (now called MOWA), opened its doors this April to four newgalleries, a gift shop and expansive, spark.. more
Apr 8, 2013
New Directions at Wisconsin Museum of Art
After 15 years as the Milwaukee Art Museum’s director of exhibitions and publications and curator of earlier European Art, Laurie Winters has taken two challenging new positions. Last July, Winters announced her more
Jan 28, 2013
Blessed Feathers w/ Way Yes @ Stonefly Brewery
Jacquelyn Beaupre' and Donivan Berube of West Bend’s Americana-steeped folk duo Blessed Feathers came to the Stonefly Brewery Monday night to introduce their latest EP, Peaceful Beasts in an Ocean of Weeds, though... more
Oct 9, 2012
Watercolor Society Celebrates 60 Years
The Wisconsin Watercolor Society (WWS) celebrates six decades with a new exhibition at West Bend's Museum of Wisconsin Art. The “Wisconsin Watercolor Society 60th Anniversary Exhibition,” opening July 18, will feature paintings from the.. more
Jul 3, 2012
Thou Shalt Not Murder People
It is not OK to murder people. That may seem to be such a self-evident moral truth that it should... more
Jun 19, 2012
'Uncommon' Works at the Museum of Wisconsin Art
The tie that binds the artists of Uncommon Threads: Contemporary Wisconsin Textiles, now on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, is the versatility of fabric as an art medium. Some artists approach textiles with traditional practices... more
May 16, 2012
Textiles Embroidered with Edgy Messages @ Museum of Wisconsin Art
Apr 12, 2012
Blessed Feathers' Reflections on Florida
The Florida nonprofit 1000 Friends of Florida conducted an extensive study last decade projecting... more
Apr 4, 2012
Doug Melvin to be inducted into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more
Feb 7, 2012
Celebrate A New Museum in the New Year at MWA
Dec 20, 2011
Birthday at the Boulevard
Out for a long walk one night, Mark Bucher kept going and going until he found himself on a bleak stretch of South Kinnickinnic Avenue, among the ruins of a once-thriving business district in an obscure corner of town called Bay View. It wa... more
Nov 24, 2010
Meadowbrook Haunted Cornfield 2010
The creepy Cornfield (2970 Mile View Rd., West Bend) opens on Friday, September 24 and stays open until Sunday, October 31. The Haunted Night time Adventure on Friday and Saturday Nights is the best, most intense time to go! You can enjoya ... more
Oct 19, 2010
Votum
A dark new breed of progressive rock has emerged in recent years, marked by doomy atmospherics and strong emotion, and starring such bands as Opeth, Porcupine Tree, Riverside and Anathema. Now add to that growing list Poland’s Votum, whose ... more
Sep 27, 2010
Brass Menazeri
Balkan brass band music captivated California clarinetist Peter Jaques after he discovered the genre by exploring one of its cultural cousins, klezmer. Like his models in the Serbian Gypsy bands from the former Yugoslavia, Jaques’ group fou... more
Aug 3, 2010