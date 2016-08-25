RSS

West Bend

Agatha Christie might well have been one of the first novelists to adapt her own work for the stage. Her 1937 novel Death on the Nile served as the foundation for her script for the 1944 play Murder on the Nile. The story features her hero.. more

Aug 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Thursday, June 2 Tasty Fest 2016 @ Riverwest Public House, 8 p.m. The upstart Milwaukee label Tasty Tapes has put out some pretty great rock ’n’ roll releases over the last year or two, most of,This Week in Milwaukee more

May 31, 2016 3:59 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Jillian Clark founded the West Bend-based nonprofit Chix 4 a Cause after three of her close friends and her grandmother were diagnosed with cancer in 2004. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:17 PM Expresso

This coming July, Hartford Players will be staging a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The beloved musical from the far-off, mystical era of the early ’90s will be staged Jul. 15 - 23. Auditions are being held this weekend at th.. more

Mar 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Simons Dinner Party

West Bend’s Musical Masquers are going to be staging a production of the Neil Simon comedy The Dinner Party. It’s later-period Simon that had its world premiere in L.A. in ’99. It’s set at a dinner party at a first-rate restaurant in Paris. Turn.. more

Dec 20, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

A casual glance at the Musical Masquer's Facebook page looks promising. Things are coming along. Patsy has mastered the art of coconutting. Arthur has mastered the art of pointing at his feet. There’s a good chance that Sir Robbin is limberi.. more

Jun 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

In a grand scale art celebration in Southeastern Wisconsin,two museums reached important milestones this past week. The Museum ofWisconsin Art (now called MOWA), opened its doors this April to four newgalleries, a gift shop and expansive, spark.. more

Apr 8, 2013 12:43 AM Visual Arts

After 15 years as the Milwaukee Art Museum’s director of exhibitions and publications and curator of earlier European Art, Laurie Winters has taken two challenging new positions. Last July, Winters announced her more

Jan 28, 2013 12:50 AM Off the Cuff

Jacquelyn Beaupre' and Donivan Berube of West Bend’s Americana-steeped folk duo Blessed Feathers came to the Stonefly Brewery Monday night to introduce their latest EP, Peaceful Beasts in an Ocean of Weeds, though... more

Oct 9, 2012 1:47 PM Concert Reviews

The Wisconsin Watercolor Society (WWS) celebrates six decades with a new exhibition at West Bend's Museum of Wisconsin Art. The “Wisconsin Watercolor Society 60th Anniversary Exhibition,” opening July 18, will feature paintings from the.. more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

It is not OK to murder people. That may seem to be such a self-evident moral truth that it should... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 14 Comments

The tie that binds the artists of Uncommon Threads: Contemporary Wisconsin Textiles, now on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, is the versatility of fabric as an art medium. Some artists approach textiles with traditional practices... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Apr 12, 2012 3:25 PM Visual Arts

The Florida nonprofit 1000 Friends of Florida conducted an extensive study last decade projecting... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more

Feb 7, 2012 4:58 PM More Sports

Dec 20, 2011 4:32 AM Visual Arts

Out for a long walk one night, Mark Bucher kept going and going until he found himself on a bleak stretch of South Kinnickinnic Avenue, among the ruins of a once-thriving business district in an obscure corner of town called Bay View. It wa... more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The creepy Cornfield (2970 Mile View Rd., West Bend) opens on Friday, September 24 and stays open until Sunday, October 31. The Haunted Night time Adventure on Friday and Saturday Nights is the best, most intense time to go! You can enjoya ... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

A dark new breed of progressive rock has emerged in recent years, marked by doomy atmospherics and strong emotion, and starring such bands as Opeth, Porcupine Tree, Riverside and Anathema. Now add to that growing list Poland’s Votum, whose ... more

Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Balkan brass band music captivated California clarinetist Peter Jaques after he discovered the genre by exploring one of its cultural cousins, klezmer. Like his models in the Serbian Gypsy bands from the former Yugoslavia, Jaques’ group fou... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

