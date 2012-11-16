West Memphis 3
Revisiting the West Memphis 3
“ParadiseLost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills” is a rarity—a documentary filmwith a demonstrable effect on events. The 1996 HBO special brought nationalawareness to the “West Memphis 3,” a trio of Arkansas teenagers convic.. more
Nov 16, 2012 1:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Paradise Lost
<p> More and more documentary filmmakers display the annoying tendency of putting themselves into the story Usually, they are not as interesting as the subject of their film. One exception is <em>Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory</em>, whose makers, Jo.. more
Aug 7, 2012 2:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Best Comedy Club
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009
MarchFourth Marching Band
,CD Reviews more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews