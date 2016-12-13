West Performing Arts Center
Performing Arts Weekly 12.15
DANCE: The Nutcracker Anita’s Dance Company @ WestPAC, Dec. 17 & 18 New Berlin’s West Performing Arts Center is one of the local venues with an annual performance of Pyotr Tcha,Performing Arts Weekly more
Dec 13, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Upcoming Auditions for Toto in the Wizard of Oz (really.)
I remember the first time I saw a live cat onstage. It felt kind of weird at first, but I got used to it. Live animals make for a really nice counterpoint to the human cast of any production. This month, WEST Community Theatre in New Berli.. more
Jun 2, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wizard of Oz Auditions
When MGM’s The Wizard of Oz was produced, Judy Garland was 17 years old. She was playing a character younger than she was. They had her wearing a painful corset to make her look more childlike, which was the least of the misery on the set .. more
May 4, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A High School Production of Oklahoma!
Iam fully aware that it was a musical that was originally performed by adults. Ieven saw a big-budget touring production of Oklahoma! that cameto the Marcus Center some time ago. One would think that I could imagine theplay being done by anyon.. more
Nov 16, 2014 10:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theater Happenings: Aug. 7
American Players Theatre presents Anton Chekhov’s enduring classic The Seagull, a family drama about Arkadina, a famous actress, and her son, Konstantin, an aspiring playwright living in her shadow. Of Chekhov, Director John Langs, says, “T... more
Aug 6, 2014 10:12 AM None - Do Not Delete Theater
Summer Theatre In New Berlin
TheWest Performing Arts Center inNew Berlin opens its summer season in the final weeks of the summer. The stage,which also serves the New Berlin West Middle and High School will be home to ano less than three productions this August.We’re All .. more
Jul 31, 2014 8:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Caper Films Deliver the Goods
As a lifelong cinéaste, I have a great affinity for movies of many different kinds. But if forced to name my favorite genre, I’d choose cops-and-robbers, especially those that tell the story of ingenious, big-time heists. You know, caper fi... more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature 1 Comments
Fixing Pro Sports?
Lately, sports fans have been given many reasons to suspect the worst about the games they love. Between athletes who get away with murder, club owners blackmailing cities to build new stadiums and record books tainted by steroids, the lust... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
First Stage’s Delightful ‘No Good, Very Bad Day’
Alexander is having a bad day. In fact, he’s having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. And that’s even before he gets out of bed in the morning, only to find gum stuck in his hair.First Stage Children’s Theater opened the sta more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater 1 Comments