RSS

West Side Story

southwesternsuburbansymphony.jpg.jpe

The Southwestern Suburban Symphony played several different works in fine, entertaining manner in their latest concert, “A Bernstein Banquet." more

Aug 22, 2017 2:25 PM Classical Music

curtains_westsidestory.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Sometimes longevity has a way of evening things out. Hundreds of years begin to share the same space in popular consciousness as events fade into the past. It is entirely possible that there may be a future where the kids who will be performing We.. more

Apr 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts continued its diverse offering of performances by touring and regional groups with last Saturday's “Broadway Today!,” a show that deserved more than a single performance. The show's lacklus more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage18379.jpe

Playwright and director Arthur Laurents conceived <i>West Side Story</i> as a clash between Roman Catholics and Jews; supposedly, Leonard Bernstein's love for Latin-Caribbean music transformed the story into the familiar struggle between. more

Apr 15, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18377.jpe

Playwright and director Arthur Laurents conceived <i>West Side Story</i> as a clash between Roman Catholics and Jews; supposedly, Leonard Bernstein's love... more

Apr 14, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18367.jpe

Playwright and director Arthur Laurents conceived <i>West Side Story</i> as a clash between Roman Catholics and Jews; supposedly, Leonard Bernstein's love... more

Apr 13, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18356.jpe

Playwright and director Arthur Laurents conceived <i>West Side Story</i> as a clash between Roman Catholics and Jews; supposedly, Leonard Bernstein's... more

Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage16828.jpe

The final "Harry Potter" movie clocks in at 131 minutes, short for this franchise. Along with their original fan base, the central trio of Harry, Hermione and Ron, has grown into young adulthood. Recent chapters are darker to include brief ... more

Nov 18, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

As the planet's economy keeps stumbling, the phrase "worst recession since the Great Depression" has become the new "global war on terror"—a term whose overuse has rendered it both meaningless and acronym-worthy. And just like th more

Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES