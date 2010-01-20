West Side
Brewers announce 40th anniversary plans - and some uni news
From Brewers.com: The Milwaukee Brewers will celebrate their 40th Anniversary season with numerous special events and promotions to mark the milestone.The Brewers will host four "Retro Weekends" during the 2010 season, designating one decade t.. more
Jan 20, 2010 4:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Short Orders (Highland Park Pies and Cafe)
Witha charming garden and its proximity to the Miller brewery, HighlandPark Pies and Cafe (4110 W. Martin Drive) is an inviting summertimelocation. Then again, winter is a good time to visit as well. ,Dining Out more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Made From Scratch
Thedoors may be closed for the season, but the ovens at Amaranth Bakery& Cafe certainly won’t be growing cold this summer. OwnersStephanie Shipley and David Boucher are selling a large selection oftheir baked goods at two local farmers’ markets: ... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview