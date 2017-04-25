Westallion Brewing Company
New This Month in Milwaukee Dining (April 2017)
What’s new this month in the Milwaukee dining scene? A Scandinavian tap house, burger joint and even more new breweries joined the Milwaukee restaurant and bar scene this past month. Plus, a landmark German restaurant closes its doors. We a... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 1 Comments
Westallion Brewing Company’s Passion to Brew Goes Beyond their German Heritage
If you’ve been paying attention to the Greater Milwaukee areaat all, you’ve noticed the rapid rate at which breweries are opening. As theyopen, I think, “What makes them so different from the last brewery thatopened?” Though I can’t an.. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:10 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Dec 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee