Wheel And Sprocket

Off the Cuff spoke with Amelia Kegel of Wheel & Sprocket about cycling in Milwaukee and her father's legacy. more
May 30, 2017 12:47 AM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
The Delafield Art Center Ends 2014 with New Location, Holiday Open House and Bike Art
The DelafieldArt Center is making the most of what remains of 2014. For one, the nonprofitorganization recently moved shop to 719 Genesse St. and is cordially invitingyou to visit their new space for a holiday open house on December 6. From11:.. more
Dec 1, 2014 7:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Street Eats Meets Urban Island Beach Party
The Shepherd Express is joining with NEWaukee for the upcoming fourth annual Urban Island Beach Party. This year, the Shepherd is adding to the fun by running its popular Street Eats Mobile Food Festival as part of the party more
Jul 15, 2014 11:13 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee