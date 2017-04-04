Whips
Whips' Wild 'Ride' is Worth the Wait
After three years of ups, down and changes, Milwaukee rockers Whips reconvened for their vital sophomore album, The Ride. more
Apr 4, 2017 3:20 PM Lauren Keene Music Feature
Negative/Positive Are More Than Just Kids
“I think there should be more bands with kids our age. It inspires people.” more
Feb 7, 2017 4:39 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 15-21
Harry Potter gets the orchestral treatment while a new Milwaukee super group makes its live debut. more
Dec 13, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Bully w/ Whips @ Cactus Club
Rising Nashville rockers Bully channeled Nirvana and The Replacements as they tore through a ripping set of punk Thursday night. more
May 29, 2015 9:00 AM Andrew Penkalski Concert Reviews
Download January's Local Coverage Concert
Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more
Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Borg Ward Hosts a Daylong Girls Rock Milwaukee Benefit
The Borg Ward’s Girls Rock Milwaukee fundraiser will feature more than a dozen performers from across the Midwest. more
Jan 6, 2015 9:19 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Whips Play it Straight
Whips make “straight-forward rock ’n’ roll” sound fresh on their full-length debut Turn It On. more
Dec 16, 2014 7:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
King Tuff w/ Cassie Ramone and Whips @ Cactus Club
King Tuff's Kyle Thomas is a mystical sort—a scruffy, talented sweetheart who crafts garage pop with an ear so good, it must be magic. Armed with an infectious catalogue of songs, and fresh off t,Concert Reviews more
Oct 20, 2014 11:00 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Eight Local Acts Will Cover Each Other at the Inaugural "Local Coverage" Concert
Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 16-22
Milwaukee's looking at King Tuff, Jason Mraz, Chromeo and more. more
Oct 15, 2014 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
2014 Milwaukee Day Concert w/ Decibully, Juniper Tar and Whips @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For a city that’s continually stacking itself up against other metropolises, Milwaukee can often turn its own inferiority complex into greater cultural output through a hard-nosed competitive nat,Concert Reviews more
Apr 15, 2014 10:01 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Decibully and Juniper Tar Will Reunite for Milwaukee Day
It's a Milwaukee Day miracle! The late, great indie-rock band Decibully, which played their last show in 2011, and the rootsy rock band Juniper Tar, which went on hiatus last year after singer-guitarist Jason Mohr moved away, will reunite for "one.. more
Feb 21, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mitten Fest w/ The Fatty Acids, Whips, Midwest Death Rattle and Heavy Hand @ Burnhearts
The frigid months between November and March generally lack any sizeable outdoor festivals in a city known for them, and Milwaukee’s calendar seems especially languid this year due to countless s,Concert Reviews more
Feb 10, 2014 10:12 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Rockers Whips Get Off to a Fast Start
Year One is a blistering five-song rocker of an EP that effectively serves as a brash introduction to young Bay View-based outfit Whips. The project is so young, in fact, its own first year hasn’t even concluded yet. About 12 months ago, Wh... more
Oct 30, 2013 12:54 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
International Pop Overthrow Festival
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Next Chapter, Boswell Debut ‘Postcards from a Dead Girl’
Most everyone loves to receive postcards from family or friends traveling abroad on fantastic adventures. Postcards sent from an ex-girlfriend you haven’t heard from in a year, however, are a different story entirely. It’s this second scena... more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books