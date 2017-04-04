RSS

Whips

musicgateway_whips.jpg.jpe

After three years of ups, down and changes, Milwaukee rockers Whips reconvened for their vital sophomore album, The Ride. more

Apr 4, 2017 3:20 PM Music Feature

localmusic_negativepositive_byjohnsturdy.jpg.jpe

“I think there should be more bands with kids our age. It inspires people.” more

Feb 7, 2017 4:39 PM Local Music

twim_thebadplus_(byjoshgoleman).jpg.jpe

Harry Potter gets the orchestral treatment while a new Milwaukee super group makes its live debut. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

concertreveiew_bully6.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Andrew Penkalski

Rising Nashville rockers Bully channeled Nirvana and The Replacements as they tore through a ripping set of punk Thursday night. more

May 29, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

onmusic_localcoverage.jpg.jpe

milwaukeerecord.bandcamp.com

Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more

Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

musicgateway_borgward.jpg.jpe

The Borg Ward’s Girls Rock Milwaukee fundraiser will feature more than a dozen performers from across the Midwest. more

Jan 6, 2015 9:19 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_whips_(byjoekirschling).jpg.jpe

Whips make “straight-forward rock ’n’ roll” sound fresh on their full-length debut Turn It On. more

Dec 16, 2014 7:08 PM Local Music

king_tuff.jpg.jpe

King Tuff's Kyle Thomas is a mystical sort—a scruffy, talented sweetheart who crafts garage pop with an ear so good, it must be magic. Armed with an infectious catalogue of songs, and fresh off t,Concert Reviews more

Oct 20, 2014 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

local_coverage.jpg.jpe

Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM On Music

twim_kingtuff.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's looking at King Tuff, Jason Mraz, Chromeo and more. more

Oct 15, 2014 1:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

decibully milwaukee day 2014 turner hall ballroom indie rock band.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

For a city that’s continually stacking itself up against other metropolises, Milwaukee can often turn its own inferiority complex into greater cultural output through a hard-nosed competitive nat,Concert Reviews more

Apr 15, 2014 10:01 AM Concert Reviews

decibully.jpg.jpe

It's a Milwaukee Day miracle! The late, great indie-rock band Decibully, which played their last show in 2011, and the rootsy rock band Juniper Tar, which went on hiatus last year after singer-guitarist Jason Mohr moved away, will reunite for "one.. more

Feb 21, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

mitten fest.jpg.jpe

burnhearts.tumblr.com

The frigid months between November and March generally lack any sizeable outdoor festivals in a city known for them, and Milwaukee’s calendar seems especially languid this year due to countless s,Concert Reviews more

Feb 10, 2014 10:12 AM Concert Reviews

whips.jpg.jpe

Year One is a blistering five-song rocker of an EP that effectively serves as a brash introduction to young Bay View-based outfit Whips. The project is so young, in fact, its own first year hasn’t even concluded yet. About 12 months ago, Wh... more

Oct 30, 2013 12:54 AM Local Music

blogimage11253.jpe

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10820.jpe

Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10010.jpe

Most everyone loves to receive postcards from family or friends traveling abroad on fantastic adventures. Postcards sent from an ex-girlfriend you haven’t heard from in a year, however, are a different story entirely. It’s this second scena... more

Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES