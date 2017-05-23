Whiskey Bar
A New Era For East North Avenue
The East North Avenue neighborhood is undergoing a transformation. more
May 23, 2017 8:00 PM Rob Hullum News Features 6 Comments
The Holiday Lights Tour: An Elf-Lead Downtown Pick-Me-Up
It’s hard to find anyone in downtown Milwaukee as excitedfor Christmas as Anna Lardinois, founder and guide of the Milwaukee HolidayLights Tour. It’s certainly easy enough to spot Lardinois, dressed in a full-onSanta’s elf costume as she lea.. more
Dec 12, 2016 4:14 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Modern Impressions, Ancient Dances
The Sardarabad Dance Ensembletransforms the ancient traditions of Armenia into a 21st centurymulti-media spectacle of music, motion and light. Not unlike Lord of theDance’s contemporary reinvention of Irish dance and culture, the Sardara.. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:06 PM Tamara Lane Dance
Two Interesting Pairs in Brief Music on the Small Stage
Ordinary Days could be anywhere. The set by Scenic Designer Burt Gross is simple and elegant with functional pieces that suggest the skyline of a major city. There are specific references in the script that firmly set the show in New York City.. more
Mar 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Van Buren’s Whiskey Bar and Grill
Van Buren'sWhiskey Bar and Grill on Van Buren just south of Brady will hold its grandopening March 27. The space, formerly home to Libby's Lounge, has beenremodeled by owner Fancisco Sandino and his son Sergio. It features largewindows, a rebu.. more
Mar 27, 2015 5:05 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Movie remakes aredodgy business, yet every now and then a remake works artistically—and finds anew audience. Rise of the Planet of theApes (2011) belongs on the short list of recent successes. Of course, asequel to the remake was.. more
Aug 7, 2014 5:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Yo-Dot's Latest Single is an Absolute Banger
Last we heard from Yo-Dot, he was pushing Red Mist , a turn toward conscious-rap introspection from the usually bloody-knuckled Milwaukee rapper that was also one of last year's best local rap LPs. The rapper is returning this summer with a new al.. more
Apr 22, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Rep's Tradition Continues
It's such an enduring local holiday theatre tradition that it can easily get overlooked in the rush of theatre shows leading out of the year. The Miwaulee Rep's annual production of A Christmas Carol has grown to become one of the most reliable an.. more
Nov 23, 2012 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Whiskey Bar NYE
Ring in 2011 on Friday, December 31 with the Whiskey Bar (788 N. Jackson St.) as they host their New Year's Eve party with you in attendance! The Whiskey Bar will be open from 10pm until 4am. Music will be featured by DJ Matt Mixon and DJ S... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Whiskey Wonderland - Holiday Party
The Whiskey Bar is hosting a Whiskey Wonderland - Holiday Party on Friday, December 10 from 5pm until 8pm. The first 50 people through the door will receive a gift bag. There will be live music by Zach Wade and complimentary gourmet appetiz... more
Dec 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wicked Whiskey Weekend
Whiskey Bar is throwing the ultimate bash this Halloween! The three-night extravaganza takes place October 28-30, 2010. Thursday includes a Pumpkin Carving Contest, the winner gets either a year supply of Miller Lite or Jack Daniels! Plus, ... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee
We’re assuming that anybody reading this blurb doesn’t need to read yet another Bruce Springsteen comparison, so instead here’s a bit of trivia about the Milwaukee ties of Brooklyn’s The Hold Steady. The band’s bassist Galen more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best New Nightclub
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009