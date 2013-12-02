White Christmas
Door Peninsula Winery’s Holiday Offerings
Pick up one of Door Peninsula Winery’s celebrated holiday offerings and become the toast of your next family gathering. Specializing in fruit wines featuring Door County cherries and apples and Wisconsin cranberries, the blends are unique, ... more
Dec 2, 2013 5:43 PM Selena Milewski Dining Preview
Hollywood for the Holidays
The Sunset Playhouse’s seasonal bon bon, “Hollywood Holidays,” is a compendium of movie tunes sung individually by four young performers. Yes, there is “White Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Santa Baby,” as well as a lovely more
Dec 27, 2012 5:05 PM Steve Spice Theater
White Christmas
The Skylight Opera Theatre continues its production of White Christmas, the musical
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments