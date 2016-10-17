RSS

White House

bookfacts.jpg.jpe

1,234 Quite Interesting Facts is full of interesting items that could provide mirth at the next office party or make you sound like the person who knows everything. more

Oct 17, 2016 9:19 AM Books

oc15web-194x300.jpg.jpe

Back in 1965, Neil Simon wrote a comedy about a couple of guys forced to move in together. The Odd Couple was a huge hit. Twenty years later, he adapted it to be a couple of women forced to move in together. Not quite as big a hit, but sti.. more

Nov 24, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

 MaureenO’Hara had Gone with the Wind to thank for her name. Born Maureen FitzSimmons, the comelyDublin lass got her start on stage and on Radio Eieran; her film career beganunpromisingly with a blink-and-miss-her cameo in a mediocre .. more

Oct 28, 2013 1:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

On a roll following the estrogen-soaked hit Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig takes on this cop buddy project centered around two dysfunctional, yet effective, female operatives. In order to catch a ruthless drug lord more

Jun 27, 2013 5:59 PM Film Clips

Sojourner Truth led a truly fascinating life. Born a slave, she later became a free woman, an abolitionist and a suffragette. Cherished in her own lifetime, her ore than 3,000 people attended a funeral service for her in 1883. Playwright Eric C.. more

May 14, 2013 6:08 PM Theater

blogimage17812.jpe

When philosopher George Santayana said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned... more

Feb 24, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage12248.jpe

When Richard Nixon declared to a gathering of editorsin 1973, “I am not a crook,” he was wrong. He was a crook, and columnist Jack Anderson did more than anyone toexpose his manifold... more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The premature farewells came early in Bill Clinton'sfirst term. During those exception %uFFFD 2010Creators.com. ,News Features more

Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Case in point is the comment the pharmaceuticalindustry recently let fly in the Washingto WashingtonPost ,News Features more

Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

The White House worship that led this politician to renege on a concrete promise is an all-too-common pass-the-buck cop-out in a nation whose federalist system imagined states as "laboratories of democracy." Why hold state elections if sta... more

Jun 12, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Mea Culpa Mondays was started as a weekly feature to track the most interesting media apologies. It dates back to the first, now defunct, Shepherd Express website – the original posts are lost to the internet and confined on my hard drive. So trus.. more

May 20, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1085.jpe

Marquette University’s Foreign Film Festival continues tonight with two screenings. Water ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES