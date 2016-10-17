White House
1,234 Quite Interesting Facts to Leave You Speechless (W.W. Norton), by John Lloyd, John Mitchinson and James Harkin
1,234 Quite Interesting Facts is full of interesting items that could provide mirth at the next office party or make you sound like the person who knows everything. more
Oct 17, 2016 9:19 AM David Luhrssen Books
Auditions for All-Female Odd Couple
Back in 1965, Neil Simon wrote a comedy about a couple of guys forced to move in together. The Odd Couple was a huge hit. Twenty years later, he adapted it to be a couple of women forced to move in together. Not quite as big a hit, but sti.. more
Nov 24, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Maureen O’Hara
MaureenO’Hara had Gone with the Wind to thank for her name. Born Maureen FitzSimmons, the comelyDublin lass got her start on stage and on Radio Eieran; her film career beganunpromisingly with a blink-and-miss-her cameo in a mediocre .. more
Oct 28, 2013 1:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips: June 27
On a roll following the estrogen-soaked hit Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig takes on this cop buddy project centered around two dysfunctional, yet effective, female operatives. In order to catch a ruthless drug lord more
Jun 27, 2013 5:59 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Marti Gobel as Sojourner Truth
Sojourner Truth led a truly fascinating life. Born a slave, she later became a free woman, an abolitionist and a suffragette. Cherished in her own lifetime, her ore than 3,000 people attended a funeral service for her in 1883. Playwright Eric C.. more
May 14, 2013 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Forgetting the Past, One Military Movie at a Time
When philosopher George Santayana said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned... more
Feb 24, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
Richard Nixon and ‘The Rise of Washington’s Scandal Culture’
When Richard Nixon declared to a gathering of editorsin 1973, “I am not a crook,” he was wrong. He was a crook, and columnist Jack Anderson did more than anyone toexpose his manifold... more
Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
No Obama Obituaries, Please
The premature farewells came early in Bill Clinton'sfirst term. During those exception %uFFFD 2010Creators.com. ,News Features more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
The "Candidate vs. President" Canard
Case in point is the comment the pharmaceuticalindustry recently let fly in the Washingto WashingtonPost ,News Features more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 5 Comments
All Politics, And Change, Is Still Local
The White House worship that led this politician to renege on a concrete promise is an all-too-common pass-the-buck cop-out in a nation whose federalist system imagined states as "laboratories of democracy." Why hold state elections if sta... more
Jun 12, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Tua Culpa Tuesday: Rubber v. Glue
Mea Culpa Mondays was started as a weekly feature to track the most interesting media apologies. It dates back to the first, now defunct, Shepherd Express website – the original posts are lost to the internet and confined on my hard drive. So trus.. more
May 20, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Marquette University’s Foreign Film Festival
Marquette University’s Foreign Film Festival continues tonight with two screenings. Water ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee