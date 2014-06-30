RSS

White Problems

summer honey ale.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant will host a tapping party for its seasonal Summer Honey Ale on Thursday, July 10. Described as "a refreshing summer beer with a touch of honey," the golden ale is being rolled out along with the restaur.. more

Jun 30, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

Thepopular Milwaukee-based storytelling show Ex Fabula will behosting a fundraiser midway through next month. It promises to be a classyevening at the lovely Villa Terrace Art Museum at 2221 N. Terrace Ave. MeaFabula offers a storytelling expe.. more

May 24, 2014 10:36 AM Theater

 Greenwich Village tends to get all the creditfor the folk-blues revival of the 1950s and early ‘60s, the Inside Llewyn Davis scene that nurturedBob Dylan and other great talents of the era. But as shown in the documentary Fo.. more

Feb 28, 2014 2:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage15510.jpe

There is much fanfare surrounding the final show of Milwaukee-based noise-rock act Death Dream, which is a bit strange considering that the band, despite being together for two years, has yet to put out a record of any kind... more

Jul 20, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage10432.jpe

Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11, Mac Lethal spits extended, insult-co more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage10302.jpe

Neither Pretty Girls Make Graves nor Hint Hint were known for restraint or subtlety, so it was a surprise when members of those wild-eyed indie-rock bands formed The Cave Singers, a trio that divides its time between terse folk-rock more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10035.jpe

The average life span of a band in Milwaukee is remarkably short. It seems as if the most promising groups the city has produced during the last few years have broken up right as they appeared poised for bigger and better things. Yet one ca... more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES