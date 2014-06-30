White Problems
Rock Bottom Will Celebrate Its Summer Honey Ale With a Tapping Party
Milwaukee's Rock Bottom Brewery & Restaurant will host a tapping party for its seasonal Summer Honey Ale on Thursday, July 10. Described as "a refreshing summer beer with a touch of honey," the golden ale is being rolled out along with the restaur.. more
Jun 30, 2014 12:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Ex Fabula Fundraiser At Villa Terrace
Thepopular Milwaukee-based storytelling show Ex Fabula will behosting a fundraiser midway through next month. It promises to be a classyevening at the lovely Villa Terrace Art Museum at 2221 N. Terrace Ave. MeaFabula offers a storytelling expe.. more
May 24, 2014 10:36 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sixties Folks
Greenwich Village tends to get all the creditfor the folk-blues revival of the 1950s and early ‘60s, the Inside Llewyn Davis scene that nurturedBob Dylan and other great talents of the era. But as shown in the documentary Fo.. more
Feb 28, 2014 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Death Dream's Premature End
There is much fanfare surrounding the final show of Milwaukee-based noise-rock act Death Dream, which is a bit strange considering that the band, despite being together for two years, has yet to put out a record of any kind... more
Jul 20, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11, Mac Lethal spits extended, insult-co more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Cave Singers w/ Juniper Tar and White Problems
Neither Pretty Girls Make Graves nor Hint Hint were known for restraint or subtlety, so it was a surprise when members of those wild-eyed indie-rock bands formed The Cave Singers, a trio that divides its time between terse folk-rock more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
White Problems Pick Up Where Predecessors Left Off
The average life span of a band in Milwaukee is remarkably short. It seems as if the most promising groups the city has produced during the last few years have broken up right as they appeared poised for bigger and better things. Yet one ca... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music