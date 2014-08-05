RSS

White Wrench Conservatory

localmusic_bodyfutures.jpg.jpe

Chalk it up as another on the long list of ways that the Internet has made modern life easier and more convenient, but it was only 15 years ago that bands posted flyers when they were seeking a bassist or drummer. These days, of course, a s... more

Aug 5, 2014 10:47 PM Local Music

ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more

Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Visual Arts

blogimage6192.jpe

Dec 22, 2010 5:26 PM On Music

blogimage6232.jpe

Record Store Day began last year as an attempt to lure traffic to often-struggling independent music stores with a series of ultra-rare, Record Store Day-only releases. This year’s crop of collectibles includes releases from Bob Dylan, The ... more

Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6192.jpe

Dan DuChaine may be the only record store owner who's actually trying to drive traffic awa Buzzcity ,Local Music more

Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES