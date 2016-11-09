Whitefish Bay High School
Into the Woods in high school this week
Nov 9, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Back to the Blues
Every generation numbers a minority of kids looking for music in less obvious places. In 1970, blues was often that place. In that year, a quartet of Whitefish Bay High School students formed the Stone Cohen Blues Band more
Jan 14, 2013 4:21 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Bay Players Present Christopher Durang One-Acts
The name of playwright Christopher Durang stands out in my mind as one of the more interesting contemporary stage authors. This is kind of odd, as I can only recall actually seeing a few of his plays. And while I dont have terribly strong feeli.. more
Apr 6, 2011 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The M&I Holiday Display Tradition
The M&I holiday display, M&I's gift to the Milwaukee community each season, is well-known in the city as a fun family activity that festively depicts the excitement of the holidays. The display, a tradition over 30 years, began when M&I pur... more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Pirates of Penzance
Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more
May 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Blues Brothers
Brocach continues its weekly movie series on its patio tonight with a comedy classic that has special significance to Milwaukee, The Blues Brothers, the 1980 musical comedy in which the outlaw blues duo of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd attem... more
May 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee