RSS

Whitefish Bay High School

c7771b_482b218b481d412cae1cce2e3fdb1f51-mv2_d_3300_5100_s_4_2.jpg.jpe

Nov 9, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Every generation numbers a minority of kids looking for music in less obvious places. In 1970, blues was often that place. In that year, a quartet of Whitefish Bay High School students formed the Stone Cohen Blues Band more

Jan 14, 2013 4:21 PM Local Music

The name of playwright Christopher Durang stands out in my mind as one of the more interesting contemporary stage authors. This is kind of odd, as I can only recall actually seeing a few of his plays. And while I dont have terribly strong feeli.. more

Apr 6, 2011 1:08 PM Theater

The M&I holiday display, M&I's gift to the Milwaukee community each season, is well-known in the city as a fun family activity that festively depicts the excitement of the holidays. The display, a tradition over 30 years, began when M&I pur... more

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage6716.jpe

Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more

May 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6654.jpe

Brocach continues its weekly movie series on its patio tonight with a comedy classic that has special significance to Milwaukee, The Blues Brothers, the 1980 musical comedy in which the outlaw blues duo of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd attem... more

May 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES