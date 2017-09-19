RSS

Milwaukee is unique for its large number of still-operating movie theaters from the golden era of cinema. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 1 Comments

Milwaukee Musaik’s “Chamber Orchestra Extravaganza" takes place in Schwan Concert Hall of Wisconsin Lutheran College; Bel Canto Chorus and four vocal soloists perform Mendelssohn’s oratorio, Elijah; Waukesha Choral Union and featured sol... more

Mar 7, 2017 2:39 PM Performing Arts Weekly

“Itwas a gift in disguise. An opportunity to reinvent ourselves, our lives and ourlandscape. It was an amazing opportunity to infuse our dreams with our values,and create a vision of a liberated, artistic future. How often in life do youget a.. more

Nov 8, 2016 10:46 PM Around MKE

Back in 1969, Woody Allen was just beginning a career in filmmaking. He’d been writing for TV comedy for nearly two decades. That year he starred in Play It Again, Sam: a show on Broadway that he’d written. He essentially played a version of.. more

Jul 19, 2016 6:18 PM Theater

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Located in Whitefish Bay on East Silver Spring Drive, The Bay is a comfortable and casual restaurant with an authentic neighborhood vibe. It serves eclectic American fare for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. more

Jul 21, 2015 8:45 PM Dining Out

So there’s this tenth anniversary party. Guests arrive and the husband has shot himself in the head and the wife is nowhere to be found. It’s called Rumors . It’s a farce by Neil Simon. It’s also a lot of fun. Evidently Simon wanted to write som.. more

Jul 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

NeilHaven’s Stuck is a really funexploration of human connection. A quirky agoraphobic spends her time almostexclusively in an elevator as an elevator operator at a retro-themed hotel.She’s afraid to ever leave the elevator for longer than i.. more

Oct 31, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

WhitefishBay’s venerable Bay Players have a sharp season coming up on the otherside of summer. The official announcement went out earlier this month. Amongthem is the work of a locally born playwright.JayPresson Allen’s 1968 comedy Forty Car.. more

Jun 14, 2014 8:42 AM Theater

If you believe in representative democracy, then last week was pretty brutal. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down aggregate campaign limits to federal candidates, which inevitably will do away with Wisconsin’s more

Apr 9, 2014 8:50 PM Expresso

Both candidates for this seat on the bench are highly qualified. We went beyond our endorsement committee and discussed this election and the candidates with a sampling of legal professionals more

Mar 25, 2014 11:19 PM News Features

Freshness is key when buying olive oil. An olive is at its peak the moment it is picked from a tree, so every month that olive oil sits on a shelf, it breaks down, its flavor... more

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

In and amidst all of the companies that form the local theatre scene, it can often be easy to forget about one of the greater Milwaukee area’s longest-running theatre traditions. Having staged its first production in March of 1951, The Bay Player.. more

Jul 7, 2011 9:38 PM Theater

Wednesday, December 22, 2010, Mi.Key's is throwing a Christmas in your Pajamas party from 9pm until midnight. So wear your favorite X-Mas pajamas! Hosted by Santas Little Helpers, with DJ Max Percy. Enjoy $5 Apple Cider Martinis among other... more

Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Politicians sometimes paint themselves into corners where they have to choose between doing something stupid or committing the dreaded political sin of flip-flopping.That is the absurd position Gov.-elect Scott Walker has put himself in on ... more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

Santiago de Cali is Colombia’s third-largest city and the dance capital of that South American country. It is the home of the National Ballet of Colombia and its professional dance academy. In June, Cali hosted the fourth International Ball... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

In his role as Milwaukee’s first bicycle and pedestrian coordinator, Dave Schlabowske has guided the city to a Bronze-Level Bicycle-Friendly Community designation from the League of American Bicyclists. He is currently working to finalize a... more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Peoria Rivermen tonight at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game that will feature performances from jocular area singer-songwriter Pat McCurdy. The first 5,000 fans will also receive trading cards. more

Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Photos by Matt Schwenke ,Concert Reviews more

Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

What was more horrifying than last years financial implosion: That it happened, or that the average person couldnt make sense of it? Fortunately, Les Leopold was already looking into the complex financial instruments that nearly br.. more

Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Theatre Gigante’s  Man In A Magic Square only had a few performances. I had the pleasure of seeing the final one. A reasonably small crowd packed the Off Broadway Theatre on a brisk Saturday night. The stage was set with a few lamps of a number of.. more

May 10, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

