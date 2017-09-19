Whitefish Bay
Milwaukee's Historic Theaters
Milwaukee is unique for its large number of still-operating movie theaters from the golden era of cinema. more
Sep 19, 2017
Performing Arts Weekly: March 9, 2017
Milwaukee Musaik’s “Chamber Orchestra Extravaganza" takes place in Schwan Concert Hall of Wisconsin Lutheran College; Bel Canto Chorus and four vocal soloists perform Mendelssohn’s oratorio, Elijah; Waukesha Choral Union and featured sol... more
Mar 7, 2017
From Motorcycles to MOXIE
“Itwas a gift in disguise. An opportunity to reinvent ourselves, our lives and ourlandscape. It was an amazing opportunity to infuse our dreams with our values,and create a vision of a liberated, artistic future. How often in life do youget a.. more
Nov 8, 2016
Auditions For Play It Again, Sam
Back in 1969, Woody Allen was just beginning a career in filmmaking. He’d been writing for TV comedy for nearly two decades. That year he starred in Play It Again, Sam: a show on Broadway that he’d written. He essentially played a version of.. more
Jul 19, 2016
Casual Dining in Whitefish Bay
Located in Whitefish Bay on East Silver Spring Drive, The Bay is a comfortable and casual restaurant with an authentic neighborhood vibe. It serves eclectic American fare for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. more
Jul 21, 2015
Auditions for 'Rumors' with the Bay Players
So there’s this tenth anniversary party. Guests arrive and the husband has shot himself in the head and the wife is nowhere to be found. It’s called Rumors . It’s a farce by Neil Simon. It’s also a lot of fun. Evidently Simon wanted to write som.. more
Jul 19, 2015
Auditions For Neil Haven’s STUCK with Bay Players
NeilHaven’s Stuck is a really funexploration of human connection. A quirky agoraphobic spends her time almostexclusively in an elevator as an elevator operator at a retro-themed hotel.She’s afraid to ever leave the elevator for longer than i.. more
Oct 31, 2014
The Bay Players' Coming Season
WhitefishBay’s venerable Bay Players have a sharp season coming up on the otherside of summer. The official announcement went out earlier this month. Amongthem is the work of a locally born playwright.JayPresson Allen’s 1968 comedy Forty Car.. more
Jun 14, 2014
Issue of the Week: The Supreme Court Rules for the 1%
If you believe in representative democracy, then last week was pretty brutal. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down aggregate campaign limits to federal candidates, which inevitably will do away with Wisconsin’s more
Apr 9, 2014
April 1 Election Endorsements
Both candidates for this seat on the bench are highly qualified. We went beyond our endorsement committee and discussed this election and the candidates with a sampling of legal professionals more
Mar 25, 2014
Premium Olive Oil Coming to Public Market
Freshness is key when buying olive oil. An olive is at its peak the moment it is picked from a tree, so every month that olive oil sits on a shelf, it breaks down, its flavor... more
May 3, 2012
The Bay Players 2011/2012
In and amidst all of the companies that form the local theatre scene, it can often be easy to forget about one of the greater Milwaukee area’s longest-running theatre traditions. Having staged its first production in March of 1951, The Bay Player.. more
Jul 7, 2011
Christmas in your Pajamas
Wednesday, December 22, 2010, Mi.Key's is throwing a Christmas in your Pajamas party from 9pm until midnight. So wear your favorite X-Mas pajamas! Hosted by Santas Little Helpers, with DJ Max Percy. Enjoy $5 Apple Cider Martinis among other... more
Dec 22, 2010
In Praise of Flip-Flopping
Politicians sometimes paint themselves into corners where they have to choose between doing something stupid or committing the dreaded political sin of flip-flopping.That is the absurd position Gov.-elect Scott Walker has put himself in on ... more
Nov 16, 2010
Milwaukee Ballet in Colombia
Santiago de Cali is Colombia’s third-largest city and the dance capital of that South American country. It is the home of the National Ballet of Colombia and its professional dance academy. In June, Cali hosted the fourth International Ball... more
Aug 11, 2010
Blazing New Trails for Milwaukee Bicyclists
In his role as Milwaukee’s first bicycle and pedestrian coordinator, Dave Schlabowske has guided the city to a Bronze-Level Bicycle-Friendly Community designation from the League of American Bicyclists. He is currently working to finalize a... more
May 11, 2010
Admirals vs. Peoria Rivermen
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Peoria Rivermen tonight at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game that will feature performances from jocular area singer-songwriter Pat McCurdy. The first 5,000 fans will also receive trading cards. more
Apr 2, 2010
Photos: John the Savage
Photos by Matt Schwenke ,Concert Reviews more
Jun 29, 2009
Q&A with Les Leopold, author of The Looting of America
What was more horrifying than last years financial implosion: That it happened, or that the average person couldnt make sense of it? Fortunately, Les Leopold was already looking into the complex financial instruments that nearly br.. more
Jun 5, 2009
Theatre Gigante's Man In A Magic Square
Theatre Gigante’s Man In A Magic Square only had a few performances. I had the pleasure of seeing the final one. A reasonably small crowd packed the Off Broadway Theatre on a brisk Saturday night. The stage was set with a few lamps of a number of.. more
May 10, 2009