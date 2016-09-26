Whitnall Park
Lanterns Light Up Boerner Botanical Gardens in October
Anyone familiar withthe Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive), located in Whitnall Park,knows that it is a beautiful place. But, this October, the gardens have beentransformed into a spectacular evening lantern light show, that .. more
Sep 26, 2016 2:52 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Around MKE
Milwaukee’s Intimate Orchestra
The Concord Chamber Orchestra performs a selection of classical and pop music. more
Jul 7, 2015 9:34 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Whitnall Park Rotary Club Hosts 'Tasting in the Gardens'
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Join the Whitnall Park Rotary Club for their "Tasting in the Gardens" event at the beautiful Boerner Botanical Gardens.The event features beer, food and entertainment in a beautiful environment—just .. more
May 29, 2015 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Picnics and Potlucks and Bears! Oh, My!
One of the things I love about Milwaukee is that we know how to throw a helluva party…and we throw a lot of them, too! After all, PrideFest may have come and gone more
Jul 16, 2014 1:55 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Milwaukee County's Traveling Beer Garden Debuts this Week in Whitnall Park
Jun 2, 2014 12:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Walker’s Koch-ed-Out Call
If you thought that Scott Walker’s war on Wisconsin workers was about the state budget, here’s yet another piece of evidence that it’s purely about politics (and Walker’s ambition). Walker took a call yesterday from someone alleg.. more
Feb 23, 2011 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Exodus to the Big Time
Ira B. Nadel isn’t entirely fond of the subject of his latest biography. Previously, Nadel explored the lives of such estimable cultural figures as Leonard Cohen, David Mamet and Ezra Pound. But in Leon Uris: Life of a Best Seller (University o.. more
Feb 23, 2011 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Christmas Carol
For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more
Dec 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Heartless Bastards w/ Peter Wolf Crier
An endorsement from The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney helped the Cincinnati garage-rock band Heartless Bastards land a home on Fat Possum Records, and though some early praise hovered around the group’s first two records for the label, it more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
David Bazan, More Conflicted Than Ever
David Bazan's creative life appears to be marked by contradiction, either by design or outside perception.Congratulate Bazan on his full-length solo debut, Curse Your Branches, which cracked Billboard's Top 200 album chart, and he shrugs it... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
Jerk of the Day: Charlie Sykes
Once again, our friend at Newsradio 620 WTMJ (a subsidiary of Journal Communications) gets the story wrong. On Monday morning, while commenting on the state budget, Charlie Sykes reported that the Shepherd Express was designated by the state Leg.. more
Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Path to Peace
Peace advocate, poet and former educator and nurse Amy Stonemark is quick to draw a distinction between being a pacifist and being a peace advocate.
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Off the Cuff 3 Comments
Statewide Smoking Ban Still Popular
The Business Journal ,Expresso more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments