Anyone familiar withthe Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive), located in Whitnall Park,knows that it is a beautiful place. But, this October, the gardens have beentransformed into a spectacular evening lantern light show, that .. more

Sep 26, 2016 2:52 PM Around MKE

The Concord Chamber Orchestra performs a selection of classical and pop music. more

Jul 7, 2015 9:34 PM Classical Music

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Join the Whitnall Park Rotary Club for their "Tasting in the Gardens" event at the beautiful Boerner Botanical Gardens.The event features beer, food and entertainment in a beautiful environment—just .. more

May 29, 2015 4:08 PM Sponsored Content

One of the things I love about Milwaukee is that we know how to throw a helluva party…and we throw a lot of them, too! After all, PrideFest may have come and gone more

Jul 16, 2014 1:55 PM Hear Me Out

Jun 2, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

If you thought that Scott Walker’s war on Wisconsin workers was about the state budget, here’s yet another piece of evidence that it’s purely about politics (and Walker’s ambition). Walker took a call yesterday from someone alleg.. more

Feb 23, 2011 4:36 PM Daily Dose

Ira B. Nadel isn’t entirely fond of the subject of his latest biography. Previously, Nadel explored the lives of such estimable cultural figures as Leonard Cohen, David Mamet and Ezra Pound. But in Leon Uris: Life of a Best Seller (University o.. more

Feb 23, 2011 2:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more

Dec 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

An endorsement from The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney helped the Cincinnati garage-rock band Heartless Bastards land a home on Fat Possum Records, and though some early praise hovered around the group’s first two records for the label, it more

Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

David Bazan's creative life appears to be marked by contradiction, either by design or outside perception.Congratulate Bazan on his full-length solo debut, Curse Your Branches, which cracked Billboard's Top 200 album chart, and he shrugs it... more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Once again, our friend at Newsradio 620 WTMJ (a subsidiary of Journal Communications) gets the story wrong. On Monday morning, while commenting on the state budget, Charlie Sykes reported that the Shepherd Express was designated by the state Leg.. more

Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Peace advocate, poet and former educator and nurse Amy Stonemark isquick to draw a distin Tell me about the event you’re promoting for Peace Action. ,Off the Cuff more

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 3 Comments

The Business Journal ,Expresso more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

