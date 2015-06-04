Whitnall
Top Five County Parks In/Near Milwaukee Area
Wisconsin’s State Parks are wonderful, but we have some smaller County Parks that are boast-worthy as well. Here is a countdown of my current favorites—and to give you some more Off The Beaten Path ideas.5. Sandy Knoll (Washington County)Mis.. more
Jun 4, 2015 1:00 PM Colleen DuVall Around MKE
Milwaukee Smoked BBQ Arrives on the South Side
For years, Milwaukeeans who didn't live near the North Side could expect a bit of a drive if they wanted to satisfy their barbecue cravings, but that has started to change recently. Last year... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
76 trombones, One Cast In Germantown
The Imagination Theatre of Germantown is looking to cast for its production of the1950’s Meredith Wilson musical The Music Man. Trouble right here in River City comes to Germantown August 12th through 21st and Imagination is looking for a cast. .. more
May 7, 2011 10:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Snap Shots: Bucking traffic and braving the heat, B&D headed to the Third Ward for Gallery Night and the opening of Debra Brehmer’s “Real Photo Postcard Survey.” The exciting show at her Portrait Society Gallery in the Marshall Building more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Small is Good at Caesar’s Park
Compared to Milwaukee Countyparks like Whitnall, Lincoln and Grant, which together encomp Milwaukee Color is brought to you by WMSE 91.7. ,Arts & Entertainment more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
The Milwaukee River
A Gift from the Past What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,None more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Around MKE 2 Comments