Whole Foods
Mozzarella, Cheese Curds, Great Queso
Crave Brothers, a Wisconsin artisanal cheese maker, recently won the Wisconsin Family Business of the Year award in the medium-sized company category. more
Milwaukee's Howling Wolf BBQ Sauce Adds Zest to Meat and Veggies
Ken Wolfe of Howling Wolf Gourmet Foods is a chef who brought his own unique take on barbecue through Howling Wolf BBQ sauces and rubs. more
Rushing Waters Naturally Raised Trout
Rushing Waters Fisheries in Palmyra is a natural, chemical-free fishery offering the unique opportunity for visitors to catch their own fish and have them prepared to eat onsite. more
East Side Tomato Romp Returns September 12
The 9th Annual Tomato Romp returns on Saturday, September12th on Milwaukee’s East Side. In a day of eating, drinking and throwingtomatoes the romp includes America’s first Rotten Tomato Fight and the BestBloody Mary Competition.In addition to.. more
Stress-Free Holiday Party Food
I love to entertain for the holidays, but sometimes work-life balance and the time it takes to prepare can be overwhelming. more
Easter Seals of Southeast Wisconsin's Walk With Me Fundraiser
Celebrating 80 years, Easter Seals is a nonprofit that provides a full range of services through 15 different programs for individuals with disabilities from infants to adults. One of the largest fundraisers for the Southeast Wisconsin bran... more
Lost in Paris
TomRicks (Ethan Hawkes) is an American writer in Paris, but he’s not in town toauthor a novel. He wants to be a father to his grade school daughter, Chloe,but his efforts to reconnect with his estranged wife fumble miserably. Withno.. more
Organic Caramels With a Local Twist
Arizona native and Pewaukee transplant Rebecca Scarberry started Becky’s Blissful Bakery in 2007 as little more than a hobby, a way for a stay-at-home mom to pass away the long winter days she wasn’t used to... more
The Changing Face of Milwaukee
Let me be clear: Milwaukee is not my hometown. However, it often feels that way. After living outside of a teeny... more
Beans & Barley's Long-Term Success
In 1973, Beans & Barley (1901 E. North Ave.) began as a tiny health food store with a few barrels of bulk produce. Today it employs a staff of 100, can serve 80 customers in its café and houses a deli, store and gift shop. It has survived..... more
Ke$ha
There’s an interesting dichotomy playing out in radio pop right now. On one end of the spectrum, there’s Lady Gaga, a theatrically minded provocateur who makes each song a statement on art, fashion and politics. On the other there’s Ke$h more
Milwaukee's Best Cheese Selection: Retail
2305 N. Prospect Ave414-223-1500 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Maynard James Keenan: Winemaker
Though Maynard James Keenan is best known as the raging frontman for the alternative metal band Tool, he’s also a professional winemaker who lives on an Arizona vineyard. He’s aware of the novelty. “In some ways, the low,Music Feature more
Lil Wayne is a Packers Fan
In the first installment of his casual, out-of-nowhere sports blog on ESPN.com, "commercially successful rapper and major sports fan" Lil Wayne weighs in on football, writing of this football season that: "As a Packer fan, it's been pret.. more
BEST CHEESE SELECTION
Whole Foods Market 2305 N. Prospect Ave. 223-1500 Not just any ci Eureka! ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Think Floyd
Shank Hall, 8 p.m. Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same How do I book a cruise? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nellie McKay
Turner Hall Ballroom, 7:30 p.m.About as contentious as singer-songwriters of her breed ge How do I book a cruise? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
