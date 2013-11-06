RSS

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

miley cyrus.jpg.jpe

It's been a long time since Miley Cryus swung through Milwaukee—more than four years, and a lot has changed since the former Disney starlet last performed here in Oct. 2009. Back then she was a fresh-scrubbed tween icon who had little idea who Jay.. more

Nov 6, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

For ten years, England's Channel Four presented an improv comedy show hosted by distinguished British funnyman Clive Anderson. At some point in the early ‘90's, episodes of the Channel Four programwith the marginally witty title Whose Line Is It.. more

Jan 26, 2011 11:34 AM Theater

blogimage5277.jpe

The Rave announced today two big summer shows that will go on sale on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m.: The Dead Weather, the Jack White which will play the venue on Thursday, July 29, and Kesha, the bawdy, hard-partying dance-pop singer/instant celebri.. more

May 3, 2010 6:45 PM On Music

blogimage9677.jpe

Brad Sherwood says he keeps that skepticism in mind for his two-man version of “Whose Line” with fellow cast member Colin Mochrie. The pair has now been touring behind the show for six years—longer than the American version of the progra more

Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage6317.jpe

The Constellations’ debut album Southern Gothic has struggled to gain traction around much of the country, even in the band’s native Atlanta, but this nine-piece ensemble has found a powerful ally here in 88.9 RadioMilwaukee, which has give... more

Apr 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5277.jpe

Though the American remake of the British improv comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” went off the air years ago, two of its principal players still continue to tour behind its basic premise. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  New York-Based Director Timothy Douglas has had a remarkable career thus far. Having worked on projects all over the country. He has had the distinction of directing the world premiere of August Wilson's Radio Golf at the Yale Repertory The.. more

Feb 29, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage651.jpe

“Whose Line Is It Anyway” alums Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood return to Pabs Into Great Silence ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES