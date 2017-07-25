Wi
Bay View's Main Street
Milwaukee author Lisa Ann Jacobsen reminds us in her just-out book, Kinnickinnic Avenue: The Heart of Bay View, WI, that the Bay View neighborhood has a long history. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:15 PM David Luhrssen Books
Running of the Llamas Returns to Hammond
In Spain it is a tradition that has been going on forcenturies to run bulls through the streets every year. In Hammond, Wisconsinthere is a similar tradition, except it involves llamas running through themain strip of their downtown area. Thi.. more
Aug 27, 2015 7:53 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Sassy Cow Creamery To Hold Annual Free Ice Cream Social
Do you like ice cream? Never mind, I know the answer to thatalready. Sassy Cow Creamery, located in Columbus, WI, will be holding theirannual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 22nd from noon to 5 p.m.The event will feature free farm and cr.. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:55 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Make Plans for Two Big Events
Two major events are starting within the next week aroundhere, the Wisconsin State Fair anthe PGA Championship atWhistling Straits in Kohler.Hopefully you're in the mood for cream puffs, corndogs,porkchop sandwiches and grilled cheese, becau.. more
Aug 6, 2015 3:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Beer, Boats, BBQ- Buckyfest Kicks Off Friday!
Boats, bags, blues, BBQ, beer... What do all these things have in common? BuckyFest!Brought to you by Bucky's Lakeside Pub & Grill, Buckyfest takes place over the course of three days and nights on beautiful Okauchee Lake. Bucky's will block off.. more
Jul 31, 2015 2:11 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
German Fest Celebrates 35th Anniversary
The Big Gig may be over, but there are plenty of incrediblefestivals yet to come this summer in Milwaukee. One such jubilee is German Fest,a family friendly, fun-filled celebration of all things German that takes placeFriday, July 24 (3 p.m.-12.. more
Jul 14, 2015 8:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
TimberTote Makes Camping Easier
It'sa log, it's a portable fire, it's: TimberTote! I like to share the love for alocal business when I can. Here is one that you may not have heard of yet – butthat you could certainly appreciate on one of your nature outings. Thisingenious li.. more
Jul 8, 2015 2:34 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Exploring and Honoring the Ice Age Trail
Thehistoric Ice Age National Trail runs an amazing 1,000 miles, from thePotawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County to the Minnesota border,exclusively through Wisconsin. It was established in 1950 by Milwaukean RayZillmer, and remains .. more
Jun 15, 2015 5:46 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Milwaukee Supporting New Food Business Concepts
Greater Milwaukee is a sturdy hub for emerging food artists and continues to gain acclaim for the impressive amount of locally owned and operated businesses and restaurants within the foodie scene. Our city has many unique gourmet restauran... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:45 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Earth Day 2013 Activities
Celebrate Earth Day Early with Midwest Environmental Advocates Join the Midwest Environmental Advocates on Thursday, April 18, for a meeting at the Clock Shadow Creamery at 5:00 p.m.,A&E Feature more
Apr 17, 2013 4:57 PM Amanda Sullivan News Features
Once a Pile of Ashes: The Pabst Theater
From the music of Wilco to the speaking tour of “Ghost Hunters” to the comedy of Jim Gaffigan, Downtown Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater hosts a variety of live entertainment. The well-known venue has entertained locals for more than a century ... more
Sep 13, 2012 5:19 PM Erin TerBeek Around MKE
Heartless Bastards Retreat to the Mountains
It's a story everyone's heard: One winter Justin Vernon coops up in his Eau Claire cabin... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
Balls to the Wall
Balls to the Wall is the new comedy directed by critically acclaimed Penelope Spheeris. Spheeris' eclectic and career includes directing the blockbuster Wayne's World, and writing the memoir of Janis Joplin The Gospel According to Janis... more
Oct 20, 2011 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff 2 Comments
Don't Believe the (Union-Busting) Hype
If you are a normal, trusting consumer of American journalism, you might well have gotten the impression that the current attempt to break public-sector unions—with its epicenter in Wisconsin—is overwhelmingly supported by the nation's vote... more
Mar 8, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 10 Comments
Hip-Hop Granny
Angela Pusateri, 79, maybe unconventional,but according to her 13-year-old granddaughter, Sun-Sentinel ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Saving Seminary Woods
The tumult created by the financial crisis facingthe Archdiocese of Milwaukee has opened What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at ,News Features more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Dowsing for Health
Wow, I can't believe it has been almost 2 months since my last post. Summer has kept me busy. I have been researching something new and different (to me), to say the least. Dowsing for health. My son has been plagued by headaches until recent.. more
Aug 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Issue of the Week: The Great Storm
(To find more cool stuff to do this week, go to the Events Calendar at www.expressmilwauke ,None more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Oh now, that's just too funny
What the? Tourism group changes name, acronymPublished: YesterdayMADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin tourism lobbying group is changing its name after realizing its initials formed a crude acronym.The Wisconsin Tourism Federation group did a quiet re.. more
