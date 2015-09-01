Wii
Review: Until Dawn
“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Seven: Mourning Iwata
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link. Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jul 20, 2015 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Two: E3 2015 Pre-Show
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-One: Fallout 4 Is Real
Fallout 4, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and X-Com 2 are all announced in the same week! It’s a solo-brolo on this zany episode of the Pressurecast!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video.. more
Jun 8, 2015 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Review: Axiom Verge
Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it’s influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it’s a homage. Anyone familiar with the .. more
Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
'Yorbie Episode 1: Payback's A Bolt' (PS4)
Yorbie-Episode 1: Payback’s a Bolt is a bad game. Furthermore, Yorbie is one of the worst games currently available on the PlayStation 4. The story is both paper thin and needlessly convoluted, the gameplay is dull and simplistic, and the presenta.. more
Mar 31, 2015 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
4 Reasons NOT to go Next Gen (yet)
It’s been over a year since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One joined the Wii U in kicking off the latest in video game console hardware. Now with a combined sales of over 30 million units, the eighth generation is the fastest selling yet. Not bad con.. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
PressureCast Sixty-Seven: Why We Buy Next Gen
Mar 2, 2015 4:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
The Westown Farmers' Market Opens for the Season This Week
Jun 3, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mass Effect 3: Second Thoughts
It occurred to me as I was fooling around with Mass Effect 3 this week that I was, in the heat of the excitement, perhaps a bit hasty in glossing over some of the things that really ticked me off about this game... more
Mar 23, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Mass Effect 3
Well, once again intergalactic politics has made a mess of things. You tried to warn them. For two freaking games, Command Shepherd tried to warn them all. The Reapers are coming! No, really, they're coming! And they're going to destroy... more
Mar 16, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
The Darkness 2
One of the things you sort of get used to with comic book-inspired games is the goofiness. Sometimes, it's goofy dialogue. Sometimes, it's goofy writing. Sometimes, it's goofy events. Darkness 2 has a little bit of all of this, which makes more
Feb 24, 2012 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Where the Wild Things Are
The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 7 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
No Shame, No Blame: Embrace Your Sexual Fantasies
Last weekend, I attended a sex toy trade show in Miami (yes, I know—my life is really hard). The best part of the show was getting to connect with other sex-positive store owners, managers, buyers and educators. Over piña coladas and in the... more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
The Deception of Real-World Inception
For all of its "Matrix"-like convolutions and "Alice in Wonderland" allusions, the new film "Inception" adds something significant to the ancient ruminations about reality's authenticity—something profoundly relevant to more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Unlooped Music Series Hosts Cross-Genre Collaborations
The new monthly music series Unlooped was born of a feverish conversation between two Milwaukee electronic music enthusiasts, Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and John Goelzer (aka BTS.WRKNG), a DJ for WMSE and half of the electronic duo Signa... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Herbie Hancock
Imagine a jazz CD by piano virtuoso Herbie Hancock that isn’t entirely—or, in this case, even primarily—instrumental and you’ll have a sense of where The Imagine Project is going. But it takes repeated listening to understand how f more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
Pabst Blue Ribbon Street Party
In a clever bit of marketing, Pabst Blue Ribbon has counter-programmed against Summerfest for the last three years, hosting its own free block party outside of the trendy Bay View corner tap Burnhearts. Last year a headlining set by Stephen more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
I’m Not A Pilot
Unlike most pop-rock quartets, Milwaukee’s I’m Not A Pilot eschews guitars entirely, instead filling the space with singer-songwriter Mark Glatzel’s piano, as well as cello, courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Peter Thom more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chill on the Hill w/ Leroy Airmaster
The origins of Leroy Airmaster date back to the late ’60s, when its members were high-school students eager to decode the blues. Led by innovative harmonica player Steve Cohen, the group grew to become one of the city’s finest blues acts more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee