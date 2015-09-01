RSS

“Don’t go in there” These words have often left the tense mouths of horror movie fans questioning the idiotic decisions of the genre’s protagonists. Until Dawn turns the tables, placing the fate of terrified teenagers squarely in your hands. Un.. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:31 PM Video Games are Dumb

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.  Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Jul 20, 2015 3:05 PM Video Games are Dumb

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

Fallout 4, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and X-Com 2 are all announced in the same week! It’s a solo-brolo on this zany episode of the Pressurecast!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video.. more

Jun 8, 2015 2:52 PM Video Games are Dumb

Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it’s influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it’s a homage. Anyone familiar with the .. more

Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Video Games are Dumb

Yorbie-Episode 1: Payback’s a Bolt is a bad game. Furthermore, Yorbie is one of the worst games currently available on the PlayStation 4. The story is both paper thin and needlessly convoluted, the gameplay is dull and simplistic, and the presenta.. more

Mar 31, 2015 3:05 PM Video Games are Dumb

It’s been over a year since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One joined the Wii U in kicking off the latest in video game console hardware. Now with a combined sales of over 30 million units, the eighth generation is the fastest selling yet. Not bad con.. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments

Mar 2, 2015 4:25 AM Video Games are Dumb

Jun 3, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

It occurred to me as I was fooling around with Mass Effect 3 this week that I was, in the heat of the excitement, perhaps a bit hasty in glossing over some of the things that really ticked me off about this game... more

Mar 23, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

Well, once again intergalactic politics has made a mess of things. You tried to warn them. For two freaking games, Command Shepherd tried to warn them all. The Reapers are coming! No, really, they're coming! And they're going to destroy... more

Mar 16, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

One of the things you sort of get used to with comic book-inspired games is the goofiness. Sometimes, it's goofy dialogue. Sometimes, it's goofy writing. Sometimes, it's goofy events. Darkness 2 has a little bit of all of this, which makes more

Feb 24, 2012 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

The UWM Union Theatre begins its fall schedule this weekend with a busy lineup of free screenings of recent popular films, including a 7 p.m. showing tonight of Where the Wild Things Are , Spike Jonze’s beautiful, audacious expansion more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Last weekend, I attended a sex toy trade show in Miami (yes, I know—my life is really hard). The best part of the show was getting to connect with other sex-positive store owners, managers, buyers and educators. Over piña coladas and in the... more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

For all of its "Matrix"-like convolutions and "Alice in Wonderland" allusions, the new film "Inception" adds something significant to the ancient ruminations about reality's authenticity—something profoundly relevant to more

Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

The new monthly music series Unlooped was born of a feverish conversation between two Milwaukee electronic music enthusiasts, Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and John Goelzer (aka BTS.WRKNG), a DJ for WMSE and half of the electronic duo Signa... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Imagine a jazz CD by piano virtuoso Herbie Hancock that isn’t entirely—or, in this case, even primarily—instrumental and you’ll have a sense of where The Imagine Project is going. But it takes repeated listening to understand how f more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

In a clever bit of marketing, Pabst Blue Ribbon has counter-programmed against Summerfest for the last three years, hosting its own free block party outside of the trendy Bay View corner tap Burnhearts. Last year a headlining set by Stephen more

Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Unlike most pop-rock quartets, Milwaukee’s I’m Not A Pilot eschews guitars entirely, instead filling the space with singer-songwriter Mark Glatzel’s piano, as well as cello, courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Peter Thom more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The origins of Leroy Airmaster date back to the late ’60s, when its members were high-school students eager to decode the blues. Led by innovative harmonica player Steve Cohen, the group grew to become one of the city’s finest blues acts more

Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

