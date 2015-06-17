RSS

Since dropping his rowdy-as-fuck single "Menace II Society (Black Timbs)" this spring, Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds has had a whole lot more eyes on him. He'll take advantage of that attention in August, when he releases his latest full-length, M.. more

Jun 17, 2015 3:33 PM On Music

This year’s annual Project Censored list of the most underreported news stories includes the widening wealth gap, the trial of Pfc. Bradley Manning for leaking classified documents and more

Dec 31, 2013 1:57 AM News Features

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate, the brisk dramatization of the WikiLeaks founder’s battle with the U.S. government (and everyone else he disdains). One of film’s great emerging actors, Cumberbatch gives a port... more

Oct 22, 2013 12:45 AM Film Reviews

With the conviction of Bradley Manning and asylum granted to Edward Snowden in Russia, it may be time to turn attention away from the controversy over their more

Aug 12, 2013 7:14 PM News Features

The outpouring of tens of thousands of classified military documents by WikiLeaks is not precisely comparable to the publication of the Pentagon Papers—but in at least one crucial respect, it may be more valuable. While the Pentagon Papers ... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Good news for people who like bad news (and fantastic news for people looking to once again make that joke). WikiLeaks, the site devoted to government and business leaks, can finally resume demonstrating how you’re being screwed by whom. A San Fra.. more

Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

The Marquette Women’s basketball team takes on Georgetown at a 7 p.m.game tonight i Glengarry Glen Ross ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

