Wikileaks
Stream Reggie Bonds' Chilly New Track, "Ugly Truth"
Since dropping his rowdy-as-fuck single "Menace II Society (Black Timbs)" this spring, Milwaukee rapper Reggie Bonds has had a whole lot more eyes on him. He'll take advantage of that attention in August, when he releases his latest full-length, M.. more
Jun 17, 2015 3:33 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Project Censored
This year’s annual Project Censored list of the most underreported news stories includes the widening wealth gap, the trial of Pfc. Bradley Manning for leaking classified documents and more
Dec 31, 2013 1:57 AM Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez News Features
The Fifth Estate
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate, the brisk dramatization of the WikiLeaks founder’s battle with the U.S. government (and everyone else he disdains). One of film’s great emerging actors, Cumberbatch gives a port... more
Oct 22, 2013 12:45 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
To Repair The Damage Done in NSA Blowup, Start With Clapper
With the conviction of Bradley Manning and asylum granted to Edward Snowden in Russia, it may be time to turn attention away from the controversy over their more
Aug 12, 2013 7:14 PM Joe Conason News Features
Leaking to Avert Disaster
The outpouring of tens of thousands of classified military documents by WikiLeaks is not precisely comparable to the publication of the Pentagon Papers—but in at least one crucial respect, it may be more valuable. While the Pentagon Papers ... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
WikiLeaks gets back to WikiLeaking
Good news for people who like bad news (and fantastic news for people looking to once again make that joke). WikiLeaks, the site devoted to government and business leaks, can finally resume demonstrating how you’re being screwed by whom. A San Fra.. more
Mar 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Marquette vs. Georgetown
The Marquette Women’s basketball team takes on Georgetown at a 7 p.m.game tonight i Glengarry Glen Ross ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments