Wilco

lightthedark.jpg.jpe

A collection of short essays by writers from many fields, Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process isn’t a how-to but an engaging exploration of inspiration. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:50 PM Books

wilco6_22.jpg.jpe

At their June 18 concert at The Riverside Theater, Wilco showed that, at this point they might be more than a known quantity, unlikely to deviate much from their present course, but they’re still damn good at what they do. more

Jun 19, 2017 10:07 AM Concert Reviews

twim_maxwell.jpg.jpe

Summer festival season hits its peak this weekend, with Polish Fest, HartFest and the Lakefront Festival of Art among the highlights. more

Jun 13, 2017 3:21 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_deadhorses.jpg.jpe

Sarah Vos of the Milwaukee/Oshkosh folk ensemble talks about recording their latest album with former Uncle Tupelo and Wilco drummer Ken Coomer. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:49 PM Local Music 1 Comments

vgad_kojima.jpg.jpe

Dec 29, 2015 4:15 PM Video Games are Dumb

wilco.jpg.jpe

One of the joys of living in Milwaukee is that we never go too long without a Wilco show (or, depending on which whim he's following, a show from Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy). Tweedy has spent much of the year supporting his new solo album, Sukiera.. more

Sep 29, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

jeff tweedy solo 2014 tour spencer drums.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

As the frontman and major songwriter for the nearly universally acclaimed alt-country institution Wilco, Jeff Tweedy has little cause for concern should the band, which is currently on an extended b,Concert Reviews more

Jun 17, 2014 9:26 AM Concert Reviews 8 Comments

jeff-tweedy.jpg.jpe

After more than 20 years fronting Wilco, Jeff Tweedy is preparing to release his first solo albums. Details on that album, including a release date and title, haven't been announced yet, but today Pitchfork reported on Tweedy's corresponding solo .. more

May 18, 2014 11:00 PM On Music

aaron rodgers.jpg.jpe

It's no secret that baseball takes a distant backseat to football as America's sport of choice, and that's especially true here in Wisconsin, where the Packers' off-season vacation plans make bigger headlines than the Brewers even during the heigh.. more

Jul 23, 2013 3:30 PM Around MKE

247762_502769799752621_340675130_n.jpg.jpe

If many of Wisconsin's alt country/Americana practitioners skew toward honky-tonk good times and general hilarity, Green Bay's Midwestern Charm brings grim equilibrium on the band’s self-titled debut. Loneliness, regret, angst... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:31 AM Album Reviews

13232218094edec331becd2.jpg.jpe

After two albums of deranged, abrasively noisy psychedelic art-pop, including 2009's densely packed Worldwild, Brooklyn's Pterodactyl has made its catchiest, most accessible record yet with its newest release, Spills Out. It's still a jitt... more

Dec 8, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage7257.jpe

Alt-country pioneers and local favorites will return to Milwaukee this winter for a December 9 performance at the Riverside Theater, according to the band's website. The group will be touring behind their upcoming eighth album, The Whole Love, whi.. more

Sep 2, 2011 3:27 PM On Music

The Marian Center for Non-Profits took very little time to become extremely packed. I don’t recall ever seeing that many people crammed into the hallway outside the Marian Center’s 4th floor studio theatre. The space now serves as local musical .. more

Jan 2, 2011 12:28 AM Theater

 The standard US family road trip has been the subject of songs, movies, books, stage plays and such. Not too long ago, Tim Clue and Spike Manton wrote a comedy about a standard American nuclear family traveling by car. A fiercely Midwestern sho.. more

Dec 20, 2010 10:37 PM Theater

blogimage12354.jpe

Those alliances are part of the reason Farm Aid chose Milwaukee for its 25th anniversary concert, Fahy says. Another deciding factor was the size and convenience of Miller Park, with its retractable roof in case of rain. The stadium allows ... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage5785.jpe

Sep 3, 2010 1:19 PM On Music

blogimage5623.jpe

The seminal Minneapolis independent hip-hop group Atmosphere will return to the Riverside Theater on Thursday, Sept. 9, the venue announced this morning. Though rapper Slug and producer Ant won't have a new album to promotetheir latest release is .. more

Jul 23, 2010 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage10293.jpe

In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Vince Figueroa’s comedy 8-Bit Warrior , Rob Maass plays Will Davies, a young man unsure of what to do with his life. He doesn’t have a purpose outside of the arcade. Anne Graff LaDisa more

Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4959.jpe

Feb 25, 2010 2:34 PM On Music

blogimage9439.jpe

Collections of Colonies of Bees Erupts Milwaukee’sinstrumental post-rock quart Unmap ,Music Feature more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 7 Comments

