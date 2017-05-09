Wild Flour Bakery
Bakehouse Bistro's Changing Menu of Potpies, Sandwiches and More
Cudahy Burgers’ owner Jay Mulloy chose to serve his hamburgers on buns from Milwaukee’s Wild Flour bakeries. He liked those buns so much that he decided to enter into a partnership at Wild Flour’s home base and build Bakehouse Bistro (2800 ... more
May 9, 2017 2:02 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
New Bay View Café
Refuge Smoothie Café (422 E. Lincoln Ave.) is an airy establishment offering coffee and an array of tall smoothies as well as items suitable for breakfast or lunch. Roll-ups are the café’s specialty. Aside from menu board selections, patron... more
Jan 28, 2015 8:10 PM David Luhrssen Dining Out
Bakery Gone Wild
Growing up as one of 14 children, Wild Flour Bakery owner Dolly Mertens gained a wealth of insight. She learned to share, to compromise and to bake delicious more
May 30, 2013 12:48 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview