Wild Space Discovers 'Artifacts,' Ghosts (and Goats) at Goat Palace
No narrative thread connected the 11 discreet vignettes of Debra Loewen’s dreamlike Artifacts at the Goat Palace in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, but the Wild Space Dance Company performance was a witty, affecting and sometimes puzzli... more
Sep 19, 2017 1:50 PM John Schneider Dance
Wild Space Dance Company Presents 'Artifacts' at Riverwest's Goat Palace
Deb Loewen’s latest site-specific piece for her Wild Space Dance Company takes place in a Riverwest venue (The Goat Palace), involves the audience and includes actual goats. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:54 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Wild Space’s ‘Wild at 30’ Celebrates a 30-Year-Old Dance Family
Wild Space Dance Company marked 30 years with a moving performance featuring artists ranging from company founders to new additions. more
May 9, 2017 2:38 PM John Schneider Dance
Wild Space’s Debra Loewen Marks Three Decades of Dance Making with ‘Wild at 30’
Debra Loewen’s Wild Space Dance Company celebrates 30 years of creating site-specific works with its upcoming performance, Wild at 30, at Next Act Theatre, May 4-6. more
May 2, 2017 1:13 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Expanding Dance Theater Universe
The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Outside with Wild Space Dancers
At a performance of such magnitude and complexity as Debra Loewen’s Into the Garden with Wild Space Dance Company, staged at nightfall in the panoramic gardens of the Villa Terrance Decorative Arts Museum, the once-in-a-lifetime fact of the... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:36 PM John Schneider Dance 1 Comments
Performing Arts Week 9.8
Wild Space Dance Company’s latest site-specific work, Into the Garden, takes place at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Sept. 8, 11, 13, 14 (rain date: Sept. 18). Director Debra Loewen wants us to see in particular the museum’s featured... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
You Are What You Notice
I asked Debra Loewen to speak broadly about the 29 site-specific dance performances she’s choreographed since she founded Wild Space Dance Company in 1987. Here are some of her thoughts: more
Sep 6, 2016 2:17 PM John Schneider Fall Arts Guide
Explorers of the Meaning of Divinity
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company opened a ravishing new production of the 2012 chamber opera Song from the Uproar by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek, featuring mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks in the centr... more
May 10, 2016 3:10 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Wild Space and Milwaukee Opera Theatre present Missy Mazzoli’s ‘Song from the Uproar’
The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more
Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM John Schneider Dance
Dance Happening: Oni Dance Presents ‘Palimpsest’
Choreographer Maria Gillespie and her Milwaukee and Los Angeles collaborators will present new dance-music-media performance works. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:09 PM John Schneider Dance
Wild Space Dance Co. Travels to New York
Wild Space DanceCompany is traveling to New York City with its new show, Carried Away , an experimental, site-specific piece consisting ofdance by Artistic Director Debra Loewen, film from Milwaukee visual artistsJake Fuller and Tom Bamberger a.. more
Mar 16, 2015 7:00 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Around MKE
Milwaukee Dance Partners Monica Rodero and Dan Schuchart
Outside ballet and hip-hop, Milwaukee has only three professional male dancers at the moment, by my count. Of that group, Dan Schuchart has had the greatest impact on the city’s modern dance scene via his more
Nov 18, 2014 11:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Wild Space in ‘Brew City Dreams’
The Schlitz Stock-House occupies a long stretch on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Cherry to Galena streets. On the fifth floor of this monumental warehouse, audience members strolled past tall windows, more
Sep 15, 2014 4:16 PM John Schneider Classical Music
‘Brew City Dreams’ in Schlitz Park
“You’ll never see this space like this again—ever,” Debra Loewen said as we toured the raw fifth floor of the historic Schlitz Brewing Company Stock-House, a cement-floored more
Sep 2, 2014 9:02 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Dancing Around the Mysteries of Life
All About Life, the uninterrupted dance premiered by Wild Space Dance Company last weekend at the Stiemke Studio, is a seamless collaboration by four choreographers more
May 13, 2014 3:39 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Four of Milwaukee’s Finest Dancers on One Stage
Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more
Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM John Schneider Classical Music
The Meaning of Movement
There was so much to consider during “Sight Readings,” Debra Loewen’s new site-specific dance performance at INOVA Gallery, that the hour-long experience more
Feb 5, 2014 1:16 AM John Schneider Classical Music
'Winter Dances: Past Moving Forward'
Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the UW-Milwaukee dance department brought forth a new chapter with Winter Dances: Past Moving Forward. Five artists with ties to UWM choreographed the performances. The themes of the evening inclu... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:57 PM Ciera Mckissick Classical Music