Wilderness
Exploring and Honoring the Ice Age Trail
Thehistoric Ice Age National Trail runs an amazing 1,000 miles, from thePotawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County to the Minnesota border,exclusively through Wisconsin. It was established in 1950 by Milwaukean RayZillmer, and remains .. more
Jun 15, 2015 5:46 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Tift Merritt w/ Dawn Landes and the Hounds
A pair of albums for Lost Highway Records at the beginning of the decade established Texas singer-songwriter Tift Merritt as one of the most promising of the new class of alt-country artists, but recent albums have taken the songwriter more
Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ladytron + The Faint @ Turner Hall Ballroom, April 1
Even before the indie-dance boom of half a decade ago, The Faint were playing glamorous, danceable synth-rock, marked by retro New Order arrangements and big, catchy choruses—their libidinous signature track, "Worked Up So Sexual," still outshines.. more
Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Nostalgic Narrative
For author Eugene O’Neill, Ah, Wilderness!, his only comedy, was clearly a catharsis Ah, Wilderness ,Theater more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater