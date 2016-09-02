RSS

There Will Be Blood

pta.jpg.jpe

PaulThomas Anderson was routinely classed with the generation of post-StevenSoderbergh indie filmmakers that emerged in the ‘90s. But as George Toleswrites in Paul Thomas Anderson , the director’s “stronger, more importanta.. more

Sep 2, 2016 1:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jan 29, 2014 2:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

 UptonSinclair’s novel Oil! was the basis for Paul Thomas Anderson’s film There WillBe Blood ,and director David Schimmer has spoken of adapting Sinclair’s most influentialnovel, The Jungle .But who remembers that the muckraki.. more

Oct 17, 2013 9:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

master.jpg.jpe

 In his first film since There Will Be Blood, director Paul Thomas Anderson explores a challenging subject...,Film more

Sep 19, 2012 5:15 PM Film Reviews

blogimage18158.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage13075.jpe

Nuclear weapons treaties are like currency exchange rates—always vitally important to the national interest, but often stunningly dull, not to say impenetrable. Yet Washington has suddenly been jolted awake by Republican threats to stall if... more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage9919.jpe

Norwegian singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche is a restless sort, reinventing himself from album to album. He first charmed critics at the start of the century with a pair of candy-flavored chamber-pop records indebted to The Beach Boys more

Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9631.jpe

The book is ripefor a stage version, as it contains magic, mystery, adventure and a group The Thief Lord ,Theater more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage286.jpe

Express Yourself Milwaukee celebrates the power of creative arts to transform the lives of We come from the mountain, living in the fire, go back to the water turn the world around. ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more

Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments

Marion Cotillard was “speechless,” she insisted, while hugging her Best Actress Oscar (La Vie en Rose) and giving thank you after thank you. I was even more speechless. The French star of a subtitled film about Edith Piaf (“I didn’t even know who.. more

Feb 25, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Predicting Oscar winners is like forecasting the weather. Reasonable minds assume you've done a good job by being right half the time. It's a hard business with all those variables, those shifting winds of insider gossip and cold fronts of media .. more

Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

I read with great interest Lisa Kaiser’s article “A Field of Dreams: Competing Meeting People Is Easy ,Letters more

Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

This year the uncertainty surrounding the Oscars is greater than the usual guesswork over which film will win Best Picture or who will be crowned Best Actor or Actress. It’s not entirely clear how the Oscars will play out on Feb. 24, given the li.. more

Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage553.jpe

Kevn Kinney answers his cell phone on day two of the new year from inside an Atlanta studi Preapproved, ,Music Feature more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage286.jpe

Finally, this Friday will bring to Milwaukee the opening of There Will Be Blood. The most critically acclaimed film of 2007 is described as a sprawling epic of family, faith, power and oil, set on the incendiary frontier of California's turn-of-.. more

Jan 8, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage356.jpe

Of course, the people flying kites in the cold seem downright sane compared to the hundred Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 9 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES