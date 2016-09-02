There Will Be Blood
Thinking About Paul Thomas Anderson
PaulThomas Anderson was routinely classed with the generation of post-StevenSoderbergh indie filmmakers that emerged in the ‘90s. But as George Toleswrites in Paul Thomas Anderson , the director’s “stronger, more importanta.. more
Sep 2, 2016 1:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
There Will be Boogie Nights
Jan 29, 2014 2:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Upton Sinclair at the Movies
UptonSinclair’s novel Oil! was the basis for Paul Thomas Anderson’s film There WillBe Blood ,and director David Schimmer has spoken of adapting Sinclair’s most influentialnovel, The Jungle .But who remembers that the muckraki.. more
Oct 17, 2013 9:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Master
In his first film since There Will Be Blood, director Paul Thomas Anderson explores a challenging subject...,Film more
Sep 19, 2012 5:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
MSO's Concert in the Basilica
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be on the road to the Basilica of St. Josaphat under the baton of Francesco Lecce-Chong. The concert will feature the MSO Chorus for an extravaganza of sacred music, starting with Arvo Pärt's chamber... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Iran's Best Friends on Capitol Hill
Nuclear weapons treaties are like currency exchange rates—always vitally important to the national interest, but often stunningly dull, not to say impenetrable. Yet Washington has suddenly been jolted awake by Republican threats to stall if... more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
Sondre Lerche w/ JBM @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.
Norwegian singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche is a restless sort, reinventing himself from album to album. He first charmed critics at the start of the century with a pair of candy-flavored chamber-pop records indebted to The Beach Boys more
Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
First Stage’s Flawed But Fun ‘Thief Lord’
The book is ripefor a stage version, as it contains magic, mystery, adventure and a group The Thief Lord ,Theater more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Mission Statement
Express Yourself Milwaukee celebrates the power of creative arts to transform the lives of We come from the mountain, living in the fire, go back to the water turn the world around. ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more
Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Daisy Bouman This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments
Oscar the Morning After
Marion Cotillard was “speechless,” she insisted, while hugging her Best Actress Oscar (La Vie en Rose) and giving thank you after thank you. I was even more speechless. The French star of a subtitled film about Edith Piaf (“I didn’t even know who.. more
Feb 25, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Oscar Predictions 2008
Predicting Oscar winners is like forecasting the weather. Reasonable minds assume you've done a good job by being right half the time. It's a hard business with all those variables, those shifting winds of insider gossip and cold fronts of media .. more
Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Provide Stable Housing for All Residents
I read with great interest Lisa Kaiser’s article “A Field of Dreams: Competing Meeting People Is Easy ,Letters more
Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
Betting on the Oscars
This year the uncertainty surrounding the Oscars is greater than the usual guesswork over which film will win Best Picture or who will be crowned Best Actor or Actress. It’s not entirely clear how the Oscars will play out on Feb. 24, given the li.. more
Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Little Folk, A Little Rock
Kevn Kinney answers his cell phone on day two of the new year from inside an Atlanta studi Preapproved, ,Music Feature more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature 1 Comments
Must See Cinema
Finally, this Friday will bring to Milwaukee the opening of There Will Be Blood. The most critically acclaimed film of 2007 is described as a sprawling epic of family, faith, power and oil, set on the incendiary frontier of California's turn-of-.. more
Jan 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Reviews
Polar Bear Plunge
Of course, the people flying kites in the cold seem downright sane compared to the hundred Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 9 Comments