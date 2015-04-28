RSS

Will Hoge

the-replacements-minnesota-2014-tony-nelson-billboard-650.jpg.jpe

A new month brings The Replacements, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Death Cab For Cutie to Milwaukee. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:34 PM This Week in Milwaukee

13177753294e8ba7e11388e.jpg.jpe

Nashville songwriter Will Hoge set out to become a history teacher, but he left Western Kentucky University to pursue music. The rustic, soulful roots-rock sound of his independently released album Live at the Exit/In drew attention from At... more

Oct 6, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage14335.jpe

Nashville songwriter Will Hoge set out to become a history teacher, but he left Western Kentucky University to pursue music. The rustic, soulful roots-rock sound of his independently released album Live at the Exit/In drew attention more

Mar 31, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES