Will Hoge
This Week in Milwaukee: April 30 - May 5
A new month brings The Replacements, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Death Cab For Cutie to Milwaukee. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Nashville songwriter Will Hoge set out to become a history teacher, but he left Western Kentucky University to pursue music. The rustic, soulful roots-rock sound of his independently released album Live at the Exit/In drew attention from At... more
Oct 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Will Hoge
Nashville songwriter Will Hoge set out to become a history teacher, but he left Western Kentucky University to pursue music. The rustic, soulful roots-rock sound of his independently released album Live at the Exit/In drew attention more
Mar 31, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee