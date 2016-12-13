Will Smith
Will Smith Finds Time, Death and Love in ‘Collateral Beauty’
Along with its uncertain tone, where laughter rear-ends tears in low speed collisions, the screenplay in Will Smith’s new film, Collateral Beauty, groans with unbelievable plot points. Director David Frankel showed a talent for comedy with ... more
Dec 13, 2016 3:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Three 2016 Brewers Giveaways We'd Like To See
That Bob Uecker alarm clock is going to be hard to top. But these inspired giveaways could pack the stands, too. more
Jul 11, 2016 12:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments
Brewers 2016: Construction Zone
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more
Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Focus
In Focus an attractive, rookie con artist, Jess Barrett (Margot Robbie) is mentored by seasoned grifter Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith) until romance blossoms, prompting Nicky to break off both their personal and professional associations. more
Feb 25, 2015 5:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
What Does the Brewers' 2014 Walk-Up Music Tell Us About The Team?
They sayeyes are the window into the soul, but for my money, music tells you way more. Atthe start of each Brewers season I scour the team’s entrance music searchingfor clues into what each pick says about the players’ tastes, mindsets andpros.. more
Apr 1, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 6
In the whimsical indie romantic comedy Dorfman in Love, frumpy Deb Dorfman (Sara Rue) thinks she finally has her more
Jun 6, 2013 2:33 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
After Earth
Love and rivalry between father and son, the odyssey of searching for a passage home, the slaying of monsters—ancient and enduring themes in myth and literature. After Earth shapes them as science fiction with Will and more
May 30, 2013 1:16 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: May 27
One thousand years in the future, humanity has abandoned earth and now resides somewhere beyond our solar system. The Legendary Ranger, Cypher Raige (Will Smith), is training his undisciplined teenage son Kitai more
May 27, 2013 11:53 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Con Is On in Sunset's'Six Degrees'
When people take advantage of the ambiguity of identity at the expense of others, it can get positively revolting. Take the case of David Hampton, a man who passed himself off as the son of Sidney Poitier in the early '80s. Hampton conned m... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Backyard Tire Fire w/ Crooked Barn Duo
Illinois’ Backyard Tire Fire sang “I want to be Tom Petty, I want to be a star,” as the opening salvo to their latest record, Vagabonds and Hooligans , but judging from their agreeably modest rock ’n’ roll of that recor more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Auditions: Max, Leo & Racine
In addition to its massive success on Broadway and beyond, Mel Brooks’ screwball musical The Producers has had a particularly remarkable amount of local popularity in the past couple of years, having had something like three different productions.. more
Feb 4, 2010 8:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Taxman’s Quest?
Will Smith is one of contemporary Hollywood's most likable stars; alas, Seven Pounds is pe Seven Pounds ,Film more
Dec 16, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments