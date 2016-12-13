RSS

Will Smith

Along with its uncertain tone, where laughter rear-ends tears in low speed collisions, the screenplay in Will Smith’s new film, Collateral Beauty, groans with unbelievable plot points. Director David Frankel showed a talent for comedy with ... more

Dec 13, 2016 3:29 PM Film Reviews

That Bob Uecker alarm clock is going to be hard to top. But these inspired giveaways could pack the stands, too. more

Jul 11, 2016 12:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM A&E Feature

In Focus an attractive, rookie con artist, Jess Barrett (Margot Robbie) is mentored by seasoned grifter Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith) until romance blossoms, prompting Nicky to break off both their personal and professional associations. more

Feb 25, 2015 5:00 PM Film Clips

They sayeyes are the window into the soul, but for my money, music tells you way more. Atthe start of each Brewers season I scour the team’s entrance music searchingfor clues into what each pick says about the players’ tastes, mindsets andpros.. more

Apr 1, 2014 6:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

In the whimsical indie romantic comedy Dorfman in Love, frumpy Deb Dorfman (Sara Rue) thinks she finally has her more

Jun 6, 2013 2:33 AM Home Movies

Love and rivalry between father and son, the odyssey of searching for a passage home, the slaying of monsters—ancient and enduring themes in myth and literature. After Earth shapes them as science fiction with Will and more

May 30, 2013 1:16 AM Film Reviews

One thousand years in the future, humanity has abandoned earth and now resides somewhere beyond our solar system. The Legendary Ranger, Cypher Raige (Will Smith), is training his undisciplined teenage son Kitai more

May 27, 2013 11:53 PM Film Clips

When people take advantage of the ambiguity of identity at the expense of others, it can get positively revolting. Take the case of David Hampton, a man who passed himself off as the son of Sidney Poitier in the early '80s. Hampton conned m... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Illinois’ Backyard Tire Fire sang “I want to be Tom Petty, I want to be a star,” as the opening salvo to their latest record, Vagabonds and Hooligans , but judging from their agreeably modest rock ’n’ roll of that recor more

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In addition to its massive success on Broadway and beyond, Mel Brooks’ screwball musical The Producers has had a particularly remarkable amount of local popularity in the past couple of years, having had something like three different productions.. more

Feb 4, 2010 8:26 PM Theater

Will Smith is one of contemporary Hollywood's most likable stars; alas, Seven Pounds is pe Seven Pounds ,Film more

Dec 16, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

