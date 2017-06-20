Willem Dafoe
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 22, 2017
In Gauguin: Maker of Myth, canvas after canvas fills the frames of this documentary on one of the great visionaries of modern art, Paul Gauguin. more
Jun 20, 2017 3:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Milwaukee Fringe Festival Announces Inaugural Event
Image via Milwaukee Fringe Fest FacebookMilwaukee Fringe Festivalis the newest citywide art event. The festival is a two-day performance andvisual art showcase, celebrating Milwaukee’s vibrant and diverse arts scene.The no.. more
Feb 1, 2016 4:26 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
A Most Wanted Man
Philip Seymour Hoffman was among the great actors of his generation, and while he played many parts, he was especially at home when suffering no fools. In A Most Wanted Man, his final starring role before his death earlier this year, Hoffm... more
Jul 30, 2014 12:46 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Out of the Furnace
Russell (Christian Bale) usually keeps a level head, whether working with a welding torch at the steel mill, caring for his dying dad or trying to talk sense to his irresponsible kid brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck). Even when he’s sent to p... more
Dec 1, 2013 6:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Did I Mention: TV Onstage
It's seldom very sophisticated. Its never given credit for having any kind of substance.The script of a television situation comedy has a very short shelf life. It's kind of a disposable art. If a writer is particularly lucky, something he will .. more
Oct 17, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Concert Announcements: Jonathan Richman and Blitzen Trapper
One of rock 'n' roll's great charmers, Jonathan Richman will play Shank Hall on Thursday, Nov. 14, the venue announced this weekend. With his first band The Modern Lovers, Richman inspired a generation of '70s punk bands before moving on to a more.. more
Jul 29, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Last Day on Earth
<p> What's with the end of the world? Surely the release of so many cinematic countdowns to the last hours is registering some sort of anxiety in our society? Director Abel Ferrara's <em>4:44 Last Day on Earth </em>examines the apocalypse through.. more
Jul 13, 2012 12:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hunting the Tiger
<p> An evil corporation with an innocuous name, Redleaf, lurks in the shadows of <em>The Hunter</em>, and its reach extends to the remotest corners of the Earth. Willem Dafoe plays the titular stalker, Martin David, a freelance enforcer hired by .. more
Jun 28, 2012 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Oliver Stone's Platoon
By the time he emerged in the '80s, Oliver Stone was already part of a dying line of American directors with a knack for shrink-wrapping important messages in a tight Hollywood package. Vietnam's quicksand war—and its impact on those who fought.. more
May 24, 2011 11:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
News of the Weird
In an attempt to raise its academic profile, Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, commissioned an in-state firm to create a direct-mail campaign highlighting the many benefits of a Drake education. The pitch to potential students, which wa... more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
To Live and Die in LA
No one did chases like William Friedkin. The Hollywood director pushed the car chase into overdrive with The French Connection (1971) and lesser filmmakers have been trying (with little success) to overtake him ever since. His latter-day police .. more
Apr 5, 2010 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Antichrist
Although Lars vonTrier’s Antichrist is set in Washington state, themagical gloom o Antichrist ,Film more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Willem Dafoe Speaks Up
Express Milwaukee: You went from one type of horror movie to another. From Antichristto this one. What was your first reaction when you got this script? Willem Dafoe: When I firs,Film more
Jan 8, 2010 12:00 AM Vicki Salemi Film Reviews
Dante’s Bop
Long gone are the days when the only thing protecting a band from a drunk, bottle-throwing honky-tonk audience was a chain-link fence, but the Bay View Brew Haus is resurrecting the spirit of that bygone era. Tonight they welcome to their d... more
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Where’s the MPS Plan?
Gov.Jim Doyle and state Superintendent Tony Evers announced their plan to reformthe state’s education system—and possibly net some funds from the federalgovernment. They trotted out some ideas for the press, including lengtheningthe sch,Exp... more
Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Joint and Several Liability
Ifyou were standing on the sidewalk, minding your own business, and twocars collided in front of you, flying up onto the sidewalk andseri,Expresso more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
MMAC Lawsuit Frivolous
This is not about the merits about the paid-sick days referendum recently passed by an overwhelming majority of Milwaukee voters. Convincing arguments both against and for the law, which will require cit,Left and Right more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Walter Piotrowski News Features 5 Comments