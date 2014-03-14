RSS

William Barnewitz

East of the River integrates musicians from classical, jazz, rock and world music to create an aural sensuality unfamiliar to Western ears. In its program “Levantera”—an unrelenting east wind of the Adriatic region—the artists of East of... more

Mar 14, 2014 4:53 AM Classical Music

East of the River integrates musicians from classical, jazz, rock and world music to create an aural sensuality unfamiliar to Western ears. more

Mar 12, 2014 1:51 PM Theater

Early Music Now presents the Orlando Consort, one of Britain’s most revered vocal ensembles, in a performance of Guillaume de Machaut’s Le Voir Dit and 15th- and 16th-century masterworks by Dufay, Josquin and Ockeghem as the ensemble graces... more

Feb 12, 2014 4:33 AM Classical Music

The 2013-2014 Florentine Opera Studio Artists—Julie Tabash, soprano; Erin Gonzalez, mezzo-soprano; Aaron Short, tenor; and Pablo Siqueiros, baritone—celebrate the season in a concert of holiday favorites. These gifted, young singers will sh... more

Dec 18, 2013 2:29 AM Classical Music

The Waverly Consort, one of America’s premier early music ensembles, will be in Milwaukee to perform The Christmas Story, a holiday celebration of Medieval drama and song. Each holiday season, the consort’s 13 players and singers tour this ... more

Dec 4, 2013 12:00 AM Classical Music

Early Music Now, whose mission is to present the best performances of Medieval, Renaissance and early Baroque music from around the world, opens its season with an Estonian early music vocal ensemble, Heinavanker. This a cappella septet wil... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:17 AM Classical Music

Skylight Music Theatre under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman, opened the season in daring and innovative style. Speaking nervously from the stage (and why not? India’s ambassador to the U.S., Nirupama Rao, was in attendance), Su... more

Sep 24, 2013 11:54 PM Classical Music

Joan Parsley, artistic director of Milwaukee’s Ensemble Musical Offering, brims with a missionary zeal for early music. The depth of her scholarship and enthusiasm reveal how committed she is to the presentation of all things Baroque. With ... more

Sep 24, 2013 2:08 AM A&E Feature

If you like to be in on the cutting edge of art without traveling to New York, Berlin or Paris, then you definitely will want to experience Skylight Music Theatre’s Fidelio. With a production featuring video game-like motion-sensor technolo... more

Sep 20, 2013 12:40 AM Classical Music

Milwaukee Opera Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with a concert reading of Victory for Victoria, a new musical showcasing 20 original songs about Victoria Claflin Woodhull. Woodhull published her own newspaper, ran her own brokerage firm ... more

Sep 4, 2013 12:23 AM Classical Music

PianoArts presents “Music in the Cities - Vienna and Paris” Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. Transforming the conservatory into a Viennese coffeehouse and a more

Jun 5, 2013 5:36 PM Classical Music

Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more

Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM A&E Feature

Presenting a selection that spans more than two centuries of string quartet literature, Milwaukee’s Philomusica Quartet will take its audience on a tour full of musical humor, incandescence and elegance. Haydn’s charming and more

Jan 21, 2013 3:08 PM Classical Music

For its latest concert, the Racine Symphony Orchestra presents an all-Beethoven program. Artistic Director Pasquale Laurino welcomes violinist Sharan Leventhal for a performance of the brilliant Violin Concerto... more

Oct 24, 2012 10:02 PM Classical Music

