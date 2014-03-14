William Barnewitz
Early Music Now Presents East of the River
East of the River integrates musicians from classical, jazz, rock and world music to create an aural sensuality unfamiliar to Western ears. In its program “Levantera”—an unrelenting east wind of the Adriatic region—the artists of East of... more
Mar 14, 2014 4:53 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Early Music Now Presents East of the River
East of the River integrates musicians from classical, jazz, rock and world music to create an aural sensuality unfamiliar to Western ears. more
Mar 12, 2014 1:51 PM William Barnewitz Theater
A Late Medieval Valentine
Early Music Now presents the Orlando Consort, one of Britain’s most revered vocal ensembles, in a performance of Guillaume de Machaut’s Le Voir Dit and 15th- and 16th-century masterworks by Dufay, Josquin and Ockeghem as the ensemble graces... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:33 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Florentine Opera is Home for the Holidays
The 2013-2014 Florentine Opera Studio Artists—Julie Tabash, soprano; Erin Gonzalez, mezzo-soprano; Aaron Short, tenor; and Pablo Siqueiros, baritone—celebrate the season in a concert of holiday favorites. These gifted, young singers will sh... more
Dec 18, 2013 2:29 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Milwaukee’s Medieval Christmas
The Waverly Consort, one of America’s premier early music ensembles, will be in Milwaukee to perform The Christmas Story, a holiday celebration of Medieval drama and song. Each holiday season, the consort’s 13 players and singers tour this ... more
Dec 4, 2013 12:00 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Early Music Now
Early Music Now, whose mission is to present the best performances of Medieval, Renaissance and early Baroque music from around the world, opens its season with an Estonian early music vocal ensemble, Heinavanker. This a cappella septet wil... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:17 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Beethoven Goes Bollywood
Skylight Music Theatre under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman, opened the season in daring and innovative style. Speaking nervously from the stage (and why not? India’s ambassador to the U.S., Nirupama Rao, was in attendance), Su... more
Sep 24, 2013 11:54 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
‘Music from the French Court’
Joan Parsley, artistic director of Milwaukee’s Ensemble Musical Offering, brims with a missionary zeal for early music. The depth of her scholarship and enthusiasm reveal how committed she is to the presentation of all things Baroque. With ... more
Sep 24, 2013 2:08 AM William Barnewitz A&E Feature
Beethoven Meets Bollywood
If you like to be in on the cutting edge of art without traveling to New York, Berlin or Paris, then you definitely will want to experience Skylight Music Theatre’s Fidelio. With a production featuring video game-like motion-sensor technolo... more
Sep 20, 2013 12:40 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Victory for Victoria
Milwaukee Opera Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with a concert reading of Victory for Victoria, a new musical showcasing 20 original songs about Victoria Claflin Woodhull. Woodhull published her own newspaper, ran her own brokerage firm ... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:23 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
A Classic Salon
PianoArts presents “Music in the Cities - Vienna and Paris” Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. Transforming the conservatory into a Viennese coffeehouse and a more
Jun 5, 2013 5:36 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Chambers of Delight
Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more
Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM William Barnewitz A&E Feature
Two Centuries of Strings
Presenting a selection that spans more than two centuries of string quartet literature, Milwaukee’s Philomusica Quartet will take its audience on a tour full of musical humor, incandescence and elegance. Haydn’s charming and more
Jan 21, 2013 3:08 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Early Music Now Presents East of the River
East of the River integrates musicians from classical, jazz, rock and world music to create an aural sensuality unfamiliar to Western ears. In its program “Levantera”—an unrelenting east wind of the Adriatic region—the artists of East of... more
Mar 14, 2014 4:53 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Early Music Now Presents East of the River
East of the River integrates musicians from classical, jazz, rock and world music to create an aural sensuality unfamiliar to Western ears. more
Mar 12, 2014 1:51 PM William Barnewitz Theater
A Late Medieval Valentine
Early Music Now presents the Orlando Consort, one of Britain’s most revered vocal ensembles, in a performance of Guillaume de Machaut’s Le Voir Dit and 15th- and 16th-century masterworks by Dufay, Josquin and Ockeghem as the ensemble graces... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:33 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Florentine Opera is Home for the Holidays
The 2013-2014 Florentine Opera Studio Artists—Julie Tabash, soprano; Erin Gonzalez, mezzo-soprano; Aaron Short, tenor; and Pablo Siqueiros, baritone—celebrate the season in a concert of holiday favorites. These gifted, young singers will sh... more
Dec 18, 2013 2:29 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
MSO Faces Historic Challenges
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin’s largest cultural institution and one of America’s finest orchestras, is in dire financial trouble. On Dec. 5, the MSO announced a restructuring plan that will reduce the number of full-time musi... more
Dec 9, 2013 1:29 PM William Barnewitz A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Medieval Christmas
The Waverly Consort, one of America’s premier early music ensembles, will be in Milwaukee to perform The Christmas Story, a holiday celebration of Medieval drama and song. Each holiday season, the consort’s 13 players and singers tour this ... more
Dec 4, 2013 12:00 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Early Music Now
Early Music Now, whose mission is to present the best performances of Medieval, Renaissance and early Baroque music from around the world, opens its season with an Estonian early music vocal ensemble, Heinavanker. This a cappella septet wil... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:17 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Beethoven Goes Bollywood
Skylight Music Theatre under its new artistic director, Viswa Subbaraman, opened the season in daring and innovative style. Speaking nervously from the stage (and why not? India’s ambassador to the U.S., Nirupama Rao, was in attendance), Su... more
Sep 24, 2013 11:54 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
‘Music from the French Court’
Joan Parsley, artistic director of Milwaukee’s Ensemble Musical Offering, brims with a missionary zeal for early music. The depth of her scholarship and enthusiasm reveal how committed she is to the presentation of all things Baroque. With ... more
Sep 24, 2013 2:08 AM William Barnewitz A&E Feature
Beethoven Meets Bollywood
If you like to be in on the cutting edge of art without traveling to New York, Berlin or Paris, then you definitely will want to experience Skylight Music Theatre’s Fidelio. With a production featuring video game-like motion-sensor technolo... more
Sep 20, 2013 12:40 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Victory for Victoria
Milwaukee Opera Theatre opens its 2013-2014 season with a concert reading of Victory for Victoria, a new musical showcasing 20 original songs about Victoria Claflin Woodhull. Woodhull published her own newspaper, ran her own brokerage firm ... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:23 AM William Barnewitz Classical Music
A Classic Salon
PianoArts presents “Music in the Cities - Vienna and Paris” Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. Transforming the conservatory into a Viennese coffeehouse and a more
Jun 5, 2013 5:36 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Chambers of Delight
Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more
Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM William Barnewitz A&E Feature
Two Centuries of Strings
Presenting a selection that spans more than two centuries of string quartet literature, Milwaukee’s Philomusica Quartet will take its audience on a tour full of musical humor, incandescence and elegance. Haydn’s charming and more
Jan 21, 2013 3:08 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Racine Symphony Orchestra Highlights Beethoven
For its latest concert, the Racine Symphony Orchestra presents an all-Beethoven program. Artistic Director Pasquale Laurino welcomes violinist Sharan Leventhal for a performance of the brilliant Violin Concerto... more
Oct 24, 2012 10:02 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music