William Boggs
Florentine Opera debuts ‘Sister Carrie’
On Oct. 7 and 9, the Florentine Opera Company presents the world premiere of Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein’s Sister Carrie, an opera based on the 1900 novel by Theodore Dreiser. more
Sep 27, 2016 2:05 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Sister Carrie’s Star Rises
In the small, high-ceilinged Florentine studio in Riverwest, a kind of chapel for opera, the audience sits within arm’s reach of the singers whose resonant voices penetrate more
May 28, 2014 2:43 AM John Schneider Classical Music
‘Sister Carrie’: A Workshop Performance of a New American Opera
When the new opera of Theodore Dreiser’s great 1900 novel Sister Carrie enters the international repertory, as it will if it follows the path of its celebrated sibling Elmer Gantry, you can remember taking part in its development. The compo... more
May 22, 2014 2:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Classical Music
Julius Caesar Meets Cleopatra
George Frideric Handel’s great baroque opera, Julius Caesar (1724), may come as an exhilaratingly provocative and tempestuous treat to those more familiar with the composer’s later choral and orchestral works such as the perennial (and just... more
Mar 25, 2014 10:16 PM Steve Spice Classical Music