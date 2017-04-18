William Florescu
Mayhem and Merriment at Florentine Opera’s ‘Barber of Seville’
The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more
Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
'Don Giovanni' Returns!
The Florentine Opera restages its successful 2006 production of Mozart’s classic Don Giovanni at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, March 17 and 19. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:21 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Florentine Opera debuts ‘Sister Carrie’
On Oct. 7 and 9, the Florentine Opera Company presents the world premiere of Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein’s Sister Carrie, an opera based on the 1900 novel by Theodore Dreiser. more
Sep 27, 2016 2:05 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Dreams of Old Vienna
The Florentine Opera’s upcoming revue, “Vienna, City of My Dreams,” offers a nostalgic musical journey featuring a quartet of Florentine Studio Artists: Leroy Y. Davis, Thomas Leighton, Katherine Fili and Ariana Douglas; Feb. 12-14 at th... more
Feb 9, 2016 3:10 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Revisiting ‘Elmer Gantry’
Florentine Opera revives its Grammy-winning production of Elmer Gantry. more
Mar 3, 2015 6:20 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Classical Happening: Feb. 15
With love songs as the focus, the Florentine Opera Studio Artists will present a Valentine’s Day concert allowing audiences to hear how the European roots of America’s great contribution to the art form come to full bloom in the land of jaz... more
Feb 10, 2015 9:01 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Sister Carrie’s Star Rises
In the small, high-ceilinged Florentine studio in Riverwest, a kind of chapel for opera, the audience sits within arm’s reach of the singers whose resonant voices penetrate more
May 28, 2014 2:43 AM John Schneider Classical Music
The Glamorous Sound of 'La Bohème'
Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème is probably the world’s favorite opera, about romance within a group of impoverished young artists in Paris and the intrusion of tragic fatal illness. The music is so appealing and sympathetic that it will connec... more
May 15, 2014 12:54 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
'La Bohème'
Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more
May 7, 2014 12:24 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Florentine Opera, @ The Center Series
The Florentine Opera Company (930 E. Burleigh St.) invites audiences into their Riverwest studio to experience world-class opera free of fuss. The new @ The Center series offers affordable performances in an intimate, informal setting in th... more
Oct 2, 2013 2:18 PM Brandon Miller Classical Music
A Day of Madness, a Night of Glory
One way of viewing Mozart’s operatic masterpiece The Marriage of Figaro is as a landmark embodying the final glories of 18th-century classicism—a gleaming summation of “ancient regime” European aristocracy. Set on the more
Apr 30, 2013 11:09 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Benjamin Britten’s Comic Masterpiece
Always enterprising in its efforts to offer new and varied productions, the Florentine Opera, having won Grammy awards for its world premiere recording of Rio de Sangre and its brilliant CD of Elmer Gantry, offers another departure from sta... more
Mar 4, 2013 10:12 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Bizet’s ‘Carmen’ Still Dazzles
“Carmen is a woman meant only for love and death.” These were the ominous words that Prosper Merimee used to describe the coarse Gypsy character he authored in his grungy 1845 novella. Yet Carmen’s name would soon... more
Oct 15, 2012 12:08 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Mozart's Early Masterpiece
Regarded as Mozart's first great opera, Idomeneo was a remarkable breakthrough for the 24-year-old composer... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
The Florentine Opera's Loving 'Susannah'
Terrible things befall innocent people in melodrama. By the end, evil is usually punished and the good guys rewarded or at least consoled. American composer Carlisle Floyd's 1955 opera Susannah tells the melodramatic story of a young woman ... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
The Florentine Opera Gets Romantic
For many years, the Florentine Opera, one of Milwaukee's longest-running cultural institutions... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature