William Helmers

Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Classical Music

Present Music’s recent chamber concert took intimacy of setting a step further, whereby the audience was in about 100 chairs in a semi-circle on the stage—surrounding the musicians. This proved to be an inspired idea. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:00 PM Classical Music

On Saturday Present Music explored yet another unprecedented venue in the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside. A previous performance took place at a private East Side home, and the same program is planned for more

Feb 19, 2013 10:06 PM Classical Music

Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more

Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM A&E Feature

