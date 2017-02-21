William Helmers
Present Music Dazzles at Pitch Project Concert
Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
An Inspired Evening at the Zelazo Center
Present Music’s recent chamber concert took intimacy of setting a step further, whereby the audience was in about 100 chairs in a semi-circle on the stage—surrounding the musicians. This proved to be an inspired idea. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:00 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Subtle, Contemporary, Intimate
On Saturday Present Music explored yet another unprecedented venue in the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside. A previous performance took place at a private East Side home, and the same program is planned for more
Feb 19, 2013 10:06 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Chambers of Delight
Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more
Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM William Barnewitz A&E Feature