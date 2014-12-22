William Holden
Dark City and Union Station
As Dark City opens, Charlton Heston swaggers out of a store decorated for Easterand into a harsher reality—tenement streets overhung with fire escapes and hardsurfaces covered with a thin coat of grime. Dark City (1950), aclassic of B film noir.. more
Dec 22, 2014 4:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 21
Sebastian Junger’s Restrepo was the signal documentary of America’s intervention in Afghanistan. With Korengal, the director revisits that same remote outpost, focusing this time on the recollections of soldiers who served there. The starkl... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:34 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 28
The 1960s were the last time westerns dominated TV programming. “Cimarron Strip” (1967-1968) was one of the better examples of the genre from that period. It stared iron-faced Stuart Whitman as a U.S. Marshal in a frontier town, holding ... more
May 28, 2014 5:56 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Bing Crosby
Mention Bing Crosby to many Baby Boomer rock fans and eyes will roll. For them, he represented everything out of date. He was dad’s favorite singer. But as recent biographies have shown, Crosby was once a hipster and an innovator; as a youn... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews