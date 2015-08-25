RSS

William Inge

SummerStage brings the mid-20th-century drama Picnic to its cozy outdoor theater in Lapham Peak State Park with a very intimate production. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:07 PM Theater

William Inge's classic Bus Stop is a fun ensemble piece. It's light enough that one doesn't have to over-think it, but also deep enough to offer complexity for those interested in a bit more. The challenge for any production is to juggle th more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

