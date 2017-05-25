William Seidel
Dramatic Lovers Look To (And Ignore) The Past on Their Debut 7-Inch
It’s a wonder that Decibully’s albums have aged as wellas they have, because they’re all very much a product of their time. The bandpeaked at the height of indie-rock’s hand-stitched era, a fashion-consciousstretch of the mid-’00s where seeming.. more
May 25, 2017 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mitten Fest Promises Strong Beer and Cold Weather
For being the so-called City of Festivals, Milwaukee sure spends a big chunk of its year without the things. Our city’s festival season ends in October and doesn’t pick up again until April or May, leaving a long stretch without much in the... more
Feb 4, 2013 4:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Unexpected Bodies: Heidi Latsky and ‘The GIMP Project’
Heidi Latsky was a celebrated principal dancer with the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company from 1987-1993. She went on to become a renowned choreographer and teacher in collaboration with Lawrence Goldhuber, and in 2001 she founded her ... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music