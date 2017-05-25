RSS

William Seidel

It’s a wonder that Decibully’s albums have aged as wellas they have, because they’re all very much a product of their time. The bandpeaked at the height of indie-rock’s hand-stitched era, a fashion-consciousstretch of the mid-’00s where seeming.. more

May 25, 2017 3:30 PM On Music

mittensfest.jpg.jpe

For being the so-called City of Festivals, Milwaukee sure spends a big chunk of its year without the things. Our city’s festival season ends in October and doesn’t pick up again until April or May, leaving a long stretch without much in the... more

Feb 4, 2013 4:22 PM Dining Preview

blogimage13660.jpe

Heidi Latsky was a celebrated principal dancer with the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company from 1987-1993. She went on to become a renowned choreographer and teacher in collaboration with Lawrence Goldhuber, and in 2001 she founded her ... more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES