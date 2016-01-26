RSS

William Wolfram

Rick Walters discusses the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s recent concert under guest conductor Christopher Seaman with violin soloist Karen Gomyo, as well as Frankly Music’s program of Russian music. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:42 PM Classical Music

Photo by Nigel Parry/CPI

It was a little more than a year ago that the violin made by Antonio Stradivari, which Frank Almond plays, was bizarrely stolen in the parking lot of Wisconsin Lutheran College after a Frankly Music concert in Schwan Hall. Last week Frankly... more

Feb 17, 2015 8:43 PM Classical Music

Photo Credit: Danny Turner

Great concerts of lesser-known works by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Prometheus Trio. more

Feb 10, 2015 10:15 AM Classical Music

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Frank Almond’s new CD, recorded with pianist William Wolfram, is a fascinating collection of music associated with the 1715 “Lipinski” Stradivari he plays. The CD features Almond more

Jun 11, 2013 9:32 PM Album Reviews

Rachmaninoff’s music always feels emotionally restless. Whether melancholy or agitated, it inevitably longs for some undefined otherness. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra played an all Rachmaninoff concert last Friday more

Mar 5, 2013 11:19 PM Classical Music

Frankly Music features Frank Almond and pianist William Wolfram in a program previewing their CD, A Violin’s Life, scheduled for release on Avie Records later this spring. All of the works on the CD have direct historical more

Feb 17, 2013 10:53 PM A&E Feature

