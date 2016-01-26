William Wolfram
20th-Century Classics at MSO and Frankly Music
Rick Walters discusses the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s recent concert under guest conductor Christopher Seaman with violin soloist Karen Gomyo, as well as Frankly Music’s program of Russian music. more
Jan 26, 2016 3:42 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frank Almond Returns to Schwan Hall
It was a little more than a year ago that the violin made by Antonio Stradivari, which Frank Almond plays, was bizarrely stolen in the parking lot of Wisconsin Lutheran College after a Frankly Music concert in Schwan Hall. Last week Frankly... more
Feb 17, 2015 8:43 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO and Prometheus Trio Perform Seldom-Heard Works
Great concerts of lesser-known works by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Prometheus Trio. more
Feb 10, 2015 10:15 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frank Almond
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Frank Almond’s new CD, recorded with pianist William Wolfram, is a fascinating collection of music associated with the 1715 “Lipinski” Stradivari he plays. The CD features Almond more
Jun 11, 2013 9:32 PM Rick Walters Album Reviews
Restless Spirit of Rachmaninoff at MSO
Rachmaninoff’s music always feels emotionally restless. Whether melancholy or agitated, it inevitably longs for some undefined otherness. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra played an all Rachmaninoff concert last Friday more
Mar 5, 2013 11:19 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
‘A Violin’s Life’
Frankly Music features Frank Almond and pianist William Wolfram in a program previewing their CD, A Violin’s Life, scheduled for release on Avie Records later this spring. All of the works on the CD have direct historical more
Feb 17, 2013 10:53 PM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature