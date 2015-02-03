RSS

William Zuback

under the influence zuback.jpg.jpe

Feb 3, 2015 1:07 AM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

Greymatter is a keenly intelligent place and does not rely on sprawling exhibitions to make a statement. It simply can't, as it is one of the smallest art galleries in the city. With the curatorial acumen of directors more

Dec 10, 2012 5:17 PM Visual Arts

The Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) has evolved considerably over the past seven years. Founded in 2004 by several professional photographers including Lawrence D'Attilio, the organization in 2011 boasts over 200 members that come from th.. more

May 10, 2011 2:01 AM Visual Arts

blogimage6872.jpe

In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had written about a dinner party in which two actors played all the roles. He was watching from the wings. Realizing that the comedy was funnier from this per... more

Jun 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES