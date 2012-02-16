RSS

Willie Clayton

blogimage17733.jpe

It was Valentine's Day, so Southern soul man Willie Clayton played to the ladies at his latest Milwaukee date, of course. But the effervescent crooner played the entire room with equal aplomb last Tuesday as well... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Polls are open until 8 p.m. so you've got plenty of time to vote. To find out where your polling is, go here.     more

Sep 14, 2010 7:02 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5820.jpe

For better or worse, in part because of Milwaukee’s proximity to Chicago, the city’s blues festivals are dominated by shredding, electric-blues guitarists, but the lineup at this gem of a festival prioritizes soul over volume. At 79, headli... more

Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES