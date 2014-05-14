Willie Dixon
Home Movies/Out on Digital: May 14
Claude Chabrol emerged from the French new wave with a devotion to technical proficiency and classical narrative lacked by his peers. In the mid-’80s Chabrol turned to the detective novels of Dominique Roulet for two stylish films and a pai... more
May 14, 2014 1:37 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Etta James
Her blistering voice was in good form for her performances at the annual Montreux Jazz Festival, sampled on a newly released live album. By the '70s, blues great Etta James was fronting a blues-rock band with a touch of soul organ and brass... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Buddy Guy's Dazzling 'My Story'
Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books