Buzz Cason: Passion (Arena)
As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and Sheryl Crow's "Outlaw Music Festival" is Coming to Summerfest
Summerfest has announced the closing night concert at its American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and it's one of those "if you've never seen them before, now's your chance" kind of bills. Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and their respective bands will l.. more
Apr 11, 2017 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Amos Lee Pays Tribute to Past and Present
Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Willie Nelson & Kris Kristofferson @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
These aging country outlaws may be past their prime, but the crowd couldn't have cared less. more
Jun 30, 2016 9:13 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital 6.2
Conundrums of time travel and collisions of causality run through writer-director Jacob Gentry’s Synchronicity. Jim (Chad McKnight) is a frazzled, sleep-deprived physicist working to open a wormhole as a shortcut across time. more
May 31, 2016 4:16 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 22-28
Milwaukee’s Ladders and Doghouse Flowers celebrate new albums, while Willie Nelson, Widespread Panic and Craig Finn swing through town. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard Coming to The Milwaukee Theatre
The Milwaukee Theatre will play host to a pair of countrymusic legends on Saturday, October 24. Willie Nelson and hisfamily band will be joined by Merle Haggard. The iconic country singers collaborated on “Django andJimmie” a duet album th.. more
Aug 18, 2015 6:02 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Neil Young Will Close Summerfest This Year
Rock legend Neil Young will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater, the festival announced today. The grizzled songwriter will close out the Big Gig on Sunday, July 5, accompanied by the Los Angeles rock band Promise of the Real. Featuring Luka.. more
Apr 20, 2015 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This CD/DVD set and Blu-ray disc live concert is a moving testament to the great American life of Johnny Cash. Cash embodied integrity, suffering, perseverance, redemption, hard-won truth and generosity of spirit, especially for the downtro... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Beyond Pink Houses
<p> He grew each time he changed his name. As Johnny Cougar turned into John Cougar Mellencamp before finally becoming John Mellencamp, the callowness of his early tunes dissipated. The singer gradually found his voice in American roots music an.. more
Jun 4, 2012 11:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Releasing a cover tunes album can be a way for a performer to tread water or an opportunity to reflect on the influences that shaped him. Willie Nelson's Remember Me is the later. A collection of familiar country songs from the 1940s throug... more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Milwaukee expatriate Peter Mulvey, who busked in Boston as he established his career, continues to perform songs by other writers on his nationwide tours. Mulvey devotes his 15th CD to some of his favorites, lending a softly creased and fol... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Headliners Announced for Rock the Green Festival in Veterans Park
Piano rockers The Fray and Ben Folds are among the headliners announced this morning for the inaugural Rock the Green music festival on Sept. 18 in Veterans Park. Fitz and the Tantrums, Michelle Branch, Christina Perri and local guitarist Evan Chr.. more
Jul 18, 2011 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
At 77, Willie Nelson's legacy is well cemented, but Nelson keeps recording like he still owes the IRS back taxes. In the last half decade or so, he's released a high-profile country-reggae album; a tribute album to legendary songwriter more
Mar 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Keith Richards Reflects on ‘Life’
Like his idols among the great Delta bluesmen, Keith Richards is intent on playing music until he dies. In fact, he may have cheated the Grim Reaper a few times already. Fittingly, Richards titled his autobiography Life (Little, Brown).Rock... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Books
Farm Aid’s Changing Crusade
Those alliances are part of the reason Farm Aid chose Milwaukee for its 25th anniversary concert, Fahy says. Another deciding factor was the size and convenience of Miller Park, with its retractable roof in case of rain. The stadium allows ... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
