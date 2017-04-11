RSS

Willie Nelson

As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM Album Reviews

Summerfest has announced the closing night concert at its American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and it's one of those "if you've never seen them before, now's your chance" kind of bills. Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and their respective bands will l.. more

Apr 11, 2017 2:30 PM On Music

Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more

Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra

These aging country outlaws may be past their prime, but the crowd couldn't have cared less. more

Jun 30, 2016 9:13 AM Concert Reviews

Conundrums of time travel and collisions of causality run through writer-director Jacob Gentry’s Synchronicity. Jim (Chad McKnight) is a frazzled, sleep-deprived physicist working to open a wormhole as a shortcut across time. more

May 31, 2016 4:16 PM Home Movies

Apr 20, 2016 5:36 PM Comedy

Dec 29, 2015 4:15 PM Video Games are Dumb

Photo by David McClister

Milwaukee’s Ladders and Doghouse Flowers celebrate new albums, while Willie Nelson, Widespread Panic and Craig Finn swing through town. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:29 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Bob Jagendorf, Flickr CC

The Milwaukee Theatre will play host to a pair of countrymusic legends on Saturday, October 24. Willie Nelson and hisfamily band will be joined by Merle Haggard. The iconic country singers collaborated on “Django andJimmie” a duet album th.. more

Aug 18, 2015 6:02 PM Sponsored Content

Rock legend Neil Young will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater, the festival announced today. The grizzled songwriter will close out the Big Gig on Sunday, July 5, accompanied by the Los Angeles rock band Promise of the Real. Featuring Luka.. more

Apr 20, 2015 1:00 PM On Music

This CD/DVD set and Blu-ray disc live concert is a moving testament to the great American life of Johnny Cash. Cash embodied integrity, suffering, perseverance, redemption, hard-won truth and generosity of spirit, especially for the downtro... more

Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Album Reviews

<p> He grew each time he changed his name. As Johnny Cougar turned into John Cougar Mellencamp before finally becoming John Mellencamp, the callowness of his early tunes dissipated. The singer gradually found his voice in American roots music an.. more

Jun 4, 2012 11:31 AM I Hate Hollywood

Releasing a cover tunes album can be a way for a performer to tread water or an opportunity to reflect on the influences that shaped him. Willie Nelson's Remember Me is the later. A collection of familiar country songs from the 1940s throug... more

Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Milwaukee expatriate Peter Mulvey, who busked in Boston as he established his career, continues to perform songs by other writers on his nationwide tours. Mulvey devotes his 15th CD to some of his favorites, lending a softly creased and fol... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Piano rockers The Fray and Ben Folds are among the headliners announced this morning for the inaugural Rock the Green music festival on Sept. 18 in Veterans Park. Fitz and the Tantrums, Michelle Branch, Christina Perri and local guitarist Evan Chr.. more

Jul 18, 2011 12:00 PM On Music

At 77, Willie Nelson's legacy is well cemented, but Nelson keeps recording like he still owes the IRS back taxes. In the last half decade or so, he's released a high-profile country-reggae album; a tribute album to legendary songwriter more

Mar 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Like his idols among the great Delta bluesmen, Keith Richards is intent on playing music until he dies. In fact, he may have cheated the Grim Reaper a few times already. Fittingly, Richards titled his autobiography Life (Little, Brown).Rock... more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Books

At 77, Willie Nelson’s legacy is well cemented, but Nelson keeps recording like he still owes the IRS back taxes. In the last half decade or so, he’s released a high-profile country-reggae album; a tribute album to legendary songwriter Cind... more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Those alliances are part of the reason Farm Aid chose Milwaukee for its 25th anniversary concert, Fahy says. Another deciding factor was the size and convenience of Miller Park, with its retractable roof in case of rain. The stadium allows ... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

