RSS

Willy Porter

twim_jamestownrevival.jpg.jpe

PrideFest goes big, while several more Milwaukee outdoor events and concert series kick off their 2017 seasons. more

Jun 6, 2017 1:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

coolio.jpg.jpe

The circus comes to town—as does Big Gigantic, Katt Williams, Jamey Johnson, The Four Tops and Coolio. Yes, Coolio. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_willyporter_bryanmir.jpg.jpe

Photo by Bryan Mir

Willy Porter has been a recording artist for 25 years, but none of his albums sounded as fully developed as his latest. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:51 PM Local Music

theater.jpg.jpe

Nancy Drew, the brilliant teen detective of fiction series fame, will solve her next great mystery at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Co-written by First Stage’s Artistic Director Jeff Frank and Associate Artistic Director/Young Comp... more

Apr 22, 2014 10:37 PM Theater

hamlet a.d.d. dustin diamond special entertainment.jpg.jpe

Filmmakers Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant of Milwaukee's Special Entertainment have already raked up millions of YouTube views for their viral phenomenon "What What (In The Butt)" as well as acclaim for their feature William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet.. more

Nov 25, 2013 6:00 PM Around MKE

flash.jpg.jpe

Dec 12, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage18639.jpe

Prolific rocker Steve Winwood was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 for his work with the prog-rock outfit Traffic, and it's not inconceivable he could be inducted again, since he was also a founding member... more

May 10, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage18351.jpe

“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Jeff Castelaz was one of Milwaukee\'s best rock critics in the early \'90s before going into music management and moving to LA. After his six-year old, Pablo Thraikill Castelaz, died of cancer, he organized the Pablove Foundation to help fund c.. more

Nov 30, 2011 4:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6384.jpe

I'venever held artists to a particularly high moral standard. I was never botheredby Woody Allenmarrying his step-daughter; I certainly didn't care when Kanye Westupstaged Taylor Swift at an MTV award show; and I'm almost disturbingly good at.. more

Feb 4, 2011 8:01 PM On Music

blogimage9741.jpe

Mequon singer-songwriter Willy Porter, whose latest album How to Rob a Bank examines populist rage resulting from the country’s housing crisis, tops a local benefit concert for Haiti tonight at the Miramar Theatre. He’s got good more

Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8880.jpe

Mequon songwriter Willy Porter conjures Bob Dylan on the title track to his recession-inspired new album, How to Rob a Bank, a portrait of America’s credit crunch. In the spirit of the times, though, his scheme is more Bernie Madoff than Bo... more

Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 William Dillon was released in November after 26 years in prison when a DNA test rul Detroit News ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage6384.jpe

Mequon’s Willy Porter conjures Bob Dylan on the title track to his forthcoming recession-inspired album, How to Rob a Bank, a portrait of America’s current credit crunch. In the spirit of the times, though, his scheme is more Bernie Mad,Tod... more

May 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

124096932949f7b0714dc89.jpg.jpe

Thursday, April 30 Guster @ Marquette University, 7:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES