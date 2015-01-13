Willy Thorn
Oconomowoc High School Theater Program Performs in Scotland
Tom Klubertanz, Oconomowoc High School’s (OHS) theater director as well as musician and actor, sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss cookies, haggis, the performance by his students at this summer’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the decisio... more
Jan 13, 2015 10:49 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
‘Liberace!’ Returns to the Stackner Cabaret
When Milwaukee lists favorite sons, she rarely mentions Liberace. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:35 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
Bublr Shares Bikes in Milwaukee
Kevin Hardman is launch director for Midwest BikeShare, Inc., the Milwaukee-based nonprofit developing and operating Bublr Bikes. The program already has 10 stations, 60 bicycles and more than 1,000 trips logged—after opening only in August... more
Oct 1, 2014 2:03 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
First Stage’s Latino Youth Program
For the second consecutive summer, First Stage is producing Latino youth-focused programming on Milwaukee’s South Side. Artistic Director Jeff Frank is a Janesville native (UW-Whitewater, University of Utah MFA) who leads the endeavor. He s... more
Jul 23, 2014 1:03 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Alice’s Urban Garden
Alice’s Garden is a community garden and urban farm, located at Johnsons Park (N. 21st Street at Garfield and Fond du Lac Avenue). Lutheran lay minister and executive director of the garden, Venice Williams (pronounced Venus) is a “cultura... more
Jun 24, 2014 12:46 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Talking with Milwaukee’s Artist of the Year
Evelyn Patricia Terry was recently named Milwaukee Arts Board Artist of the Year, sharing that honor with Barbara Leigh. For nearly half a century, she has made her mark with attention-grabbing subjectsâ€”race, identity, religion and relati... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:44 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Life Well Lived in Art and Laughter
Barbara Leigh was recently named co-Artist of the Year by the Milwaukee Arts Board. The co-founder and lynchpin of Milwaukee Public Theatre has more than 100 original works to her name and has spent four decades acting, teaching, leading wo... more
Apr 15, 2014 1:02 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
What is Third Coast Style?
Patrice Procopio is artistic director of Third Coast Style. After opening last September at 514 N. Water St., it quickly gained a reputation for hip events, fashion shows and workshops for things like “upcycled” earrings, origami photo a... more
Feb 25, 2014 2:26 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Theater Veteran Returns from Retirement
Rob Goodman is founder of Milwaukee’s First Stage. He recently came out of semi-retirement for a new project, Searching for David’s Heart, at Acacia Theatre. He sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss flowering trees, directorial itch and bol... more
Feb 18, 2014 9:04 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Small is Beautiful
Free coffee, tea, cocktails and beer, lunch buffets, soup and popcorn. Free hookahs and box rentals, bath bombs and dog baths. Discounted candies, flowers, movies and wine, pizza, Italian food and Reuben more
Jan 22, 2014 2:13 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Art Meets Music Meets Treasure Vault
Cocoon Room (820 E. Locust St.) is a Riverwest multipurpose creative space—art gallery and boutique, performance space (for comedians, musicians and poets), design space (jewelry, graphics, video, web) and gathering space (fashion shows, yo... more
Dec 23, 2013 3:11 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Ballet Reaches Out
Alyson Chavez is the face and voice of Milwaukee Ballet. As director of community outreach, she does directing, education, training and writing through Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII). She recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss farm syst... more
Nov 13, 2013 5:40 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Focusing on Women with Curves—Size 14 and Up
“To expose beauty and turn pain to passion” are the founding goals of Big, Beautiful & Blessed, a new Milwaukee organization. BBB promotes healthy, well-balanced living and a positive self and body image in all women. Its activities incl... more
Oct 30, 2013 1:04 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee actors perform in South Africa
“Incredible experience,” says Suzan Fete. “I saw monkey gland sauce on the menu!” Fete, of Renaissance Theaterworks, ran across the sauce in South Africa, while on tour with Renaissance’s Brandy Kline and Marti Gobel, the producing ar... more
Oct 29, 2013 11:45 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Old South Side
Rick Petrie is a UW-Milwaukee and Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design graduate, and executive director of Urban Anthropology Inc. He recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss the Old South Side Settlement Museum (707 W. Lincoln Ave.)... more
Oct 8, 2013 11:18 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
A Conversation with Michael Hupy
Michael Hupy has been a lawyer for more than four decades. And a good one too—he all but owns this fine paper’s annual Best Personal Injury Lawyer award. He is also a longtime motorcycle enthusiast. With the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversar... more
Aug 28, 2013 12:44 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Has Milwaukee become a Comedy Mecca?
“Shepherd Express? Is that a fast herd of sheep or something,” asks Dick Chudnow, who co-founded ComedySportz with Bob Orvis in 1984. Orvis recalls those early days: “We’d go out and people hadn’t even seen more
Jul 30, 2013 11:31 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
Zoo Theater
For the third consecutive summer, the Milwaukee County Zoo is running daily summer theatrical performances through Labor Day. Kohl’s Wild Theater (wildtheater.org) more
Jul 3, 2013 4:41 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
For Sports and Travel Fans
Z travel has been hosting tours for the last three years. Groups go round the world for outings and parties: breweries, concerts, derby days, sporting events and wine tastings. Owner and operator Zac Fowler leads the more
Jun 11, 2013 11:25 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Seriously Seedy and Inspired
Director Frankie Latina has begun work on Snap Shot, his second feature-length film. Starring Danny Trejo and native son Mark Borchardt, shooting is slated for Milwaukee this spring. Latina’s debut, Modus Operandi more
May 21, 2013 1:40 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Riverwest Radio on the FM Dial
Riverwest Radio gets FCC license as a low frequency FM station. more
Mar 2, 2015 10:55 AM Willy Thorn A&E Feature 1 Comments
Oconomowoc High School Theater Program Performs in Scotland
Tom Klubertanz, Oconomowoc High School’s (OHS) theater director as well as musician and actor, sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss cookies, haggis, the performance by his students at this summer’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the decisio... more
Jan 13, 2015 10:49 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Shooting up for Good Health
Perry and Lisa Ruiz own a trio of B12 Stores at Southridge Mall, The Shops of Grand Avenue and Racine’s Regency Mall. Their specialty is B12 vitamin shots, which boost immunity, increase energy and stamina, and sharpen focus. B12 has also b... more
Nov 18, 2014 9:34 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff 2 Comments
‘Liberace!’ Returns to the Stackner Cabaret
When Milwaukee lists favorite sons, she rarely mentions Liberace. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:35 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
Bublr Shares Bikes in Milwaukee
Kevin Hardman is launch director for Midwest BikeShare, Inc., the Milwaukee-based nonprofit developing and operating Bublr Bikes. The program already has 10 stations, 60 bicycles and more than 1,000 trips logged—after opening only in August... more
Oct 1, 2014 2:03 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee’s World-Renowned Organist
Karen Beaumont is a nationally renowned organist. She was born and raised in Hartland, earned a music history degree from UW-Milwaukee and has lived in Milwaukee since 1983. She is also an excellent writer, writing reviews and short fiction... more
Aug 27, 2014 2:21 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
First Stage’s Latino Youth Program
For the second consecutive summer, First Stage is producing Latino youth-focused programming on Milwaukee’s South Side. Artistic Director Jeff Frank is a Janesville native (UW-Whitewater, University of Utah MFA) who leads the endeavor. He s... more
Jul 23, 2014 1:03 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Alice’s Urban Garden
Alice’s Garden is a community garden and urban farm, located at Johnsons Park (N. 21st Street at Garfield and Fond du Lac Avenue). Lutheran lay minister and executive director of the garden, Venice Williams (pronounced Venus) is a “cultura... more
Jun 24, 2014 12:46 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Talking with Milwaukee’s Artist of the Year
Evelyn Patricia Terry was recently named Milwaukee Arts Board Artist of the Year, sharing that honor with Barbara Leigh. For nearly half a century, she has made her mark with attention-grabbing subjectsâ€”race, identity, religion and relati... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:44 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Life Well Lived in Art and Laughter
Barbara Leigh was recently named co-Artist of the Year by the Milwaukee Arts Board. The co-founder and lynchpin of Milwaukee Public Theatre has more than 100 original works to her name and has spent four decades acting, teaching, leading wo... more
Apr 15, 2014 1:02 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
What is Third Coast Style?
Patrice Procopio is artistic director of Third Coast Style. After opening last September at 514 N. Water St., it quickly gained a reputation for hip events, fashion shows and workshops for things like “upcycled” earrings, origami photo a... more
Feb 25, 2014 2:26 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Theater Veteran Returns from Retirement
Rob Goodman is founder of Milwaukee’s First Stage. He recently came out of semi-retirement for a new project, Searching for David’s Heart, at Acacia Theatre. He sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss flowering trees, directorial itch and bol... more
Feb 18, 2014 9:04 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Small is Beautiful
Free coffee, tea, cocktails and beer, lunch buffets, soup and popcorn. Free hookahs and box rentals, bath bombs and dog baths. Discounted candies, flowers, movies and wine, pizza, Italian food and Reuben more
Jan 22, 2014 2:13 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Art Meets Music Meets Treasure Vault
Cocoon Room (820 E. Locust St.) is a Riverwest multipurpose creative space—art gallery and boutique, performance space (for comedians, musicians and poets), design space (jewelry, graphics, video, web) and gathering space (fashion shows, yo... more
Dec 23, 2013 3:11 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Ballet Reaches Out
Alyson Chavez is the face and voice of Milwaukee Ballet. As director of community outreach, she does directing, education, training and writing through Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII). She recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss farm syst... more
Nov 13, 2013 5:40 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Focusing on Women with Curves—Size 14 and Up
“To expose beauty and turn pain to passion” are the founding goals of Big, Beautiful & Blessed, a new Milwaukee organization. BBB promotes healthy, well-balanced living and a positive self and body image in all women. Its activities incl... more
Oct 30, 2013 1:04 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee actors perform in South Africa
“Incredible experience,” says Suzan Fete. “I saw monkey gland sauce on the menu!” Fete, of Renaissance Theaterworks, ran across the sauce in South Africa, while on tour with Renaissance’s Brandy Kline and Marti Gobel, the producing ar... more
Oct 29, 2013 11:45 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Old South Side
Rick Petrie is a UW-Milwaukee and Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design graduate, and executive director of Urban Anthropology Inc. He recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss the Old South Side Settlement Museum (707 W. Lincoln Ave.)... more
Oct 8, 2013 11:18 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
A Conversation with Michael Hupy
Michael Hupy has been a lawyer for more than four decades. And a good one too—he all but owns this fine paper’s annual Best Personal Injury Lawyer award. He is also a longtime motorcycle enthusiast. With the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversar... more
Aug 28, 2013 12:44 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Has Milwaukee become a Comedy Mecca?
“Shepherd Express? Is that a fast herd of sheep or something,” asks Dick Chudnow, who co-founded ComedySportz with Bob Orvis in 1984. Orvis recalls those early days: “We’d go out and people hadn’t even seen more
Jul 30, 2013 11:31 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature