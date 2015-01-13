RSS

Willy Thorn

offthecuff_tomklubertanz_rachelbuth.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

Tom Klubertanz, Oconomowoc High School’s (OHS) theater director as well as musician and actor, sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss cookies, haggis, the performance by his students at this summer’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the decisio... more

Jan 13, 2015 10:49 PM Off the Cuff

a+egateway_leberace.jpg.jpe

When Milwaukee lists favorite sons, she rarely mentions Liberace. more

Oct 28, 2014 9:35 PM A&E Feature

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Kevin Hardman is launch director for Midwest BikeShare, Inc., the Milwaukee-based nonprofit developing and operating Bublr Bikes. The program already has 10 stations, 60 bicycles and more than 1,000 trips logged—after opening only in August... more

Oct 1, 2014 2:03 AM Off the Cuff

offcuff.jpg.jpe

For the second consecutive summer, First Stage is producing Latino youth-focused programming on Milwaukee’s South Side. Artistic Director Jeff Frank is a Janesville native (UW-Whitewater, University of Utah MFA) who leads the endeavor. He s... more

Jul 23, 2014 1:03 AM Off the Cuff

cuff.jpg.jpe

Alice’s Garden is a community garden and urban farm, located at Johnsons Park (N. 21st Street at Garfield and Fond du Lac Avenue). Lutheran lay minister and executive director of the garden, Venice Williams (pronounced Venus) is a “cultura... more

Jun 24, 2014 12:46 AM Off the Cuff

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Evelyn Patricia Terry was recently named Milwaukee Arts Board Artist of the Year, sharing that honor with Barbara Leigh. For nearly half a century, she has made her mark with attention-grabbing subjectsâ€”race, identity, religion and relati... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:44 AM Off the Cuff

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Barbara Leigh was recently named co-Artist of the Year by the Milwaukee Arts Board. The co-founder and lynchpin of Milwaukee Public Theatre has more than 100 original works to her name and has spent four decades acting, teaching, leading wo... more

Apr 15, 2014 1:02 AM Off the Cuff

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Patrice Procopio is artistic director of Third Coast Style. After opening last September at 514 N. Water St., it quickly gained a reputation for hip events, fashion shows and workshops for things like “upcycled” earrings, origami photo a... more

Feb 25, 2014 2:26 AM Off the Cuff

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Rob Goodman is founder of Milwaukee’s First Stage. He recently came out of semi-retirement for a new project, Searching for David’s Heart, at Acacia Theatre. He sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss flowering trees, directorial itch and bol... more

Feb 18, 2014 9:04 PM Off the Cuff

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Free coffee, tea, cocktails and beer, lunch buffets, soup and popcorn. Free hookahs and box rentals, bath bombs and dog baths. Discounted candies, flowers, movies and wine, pizza, Italian food and Reuben more

Jan 22, 2014 2:13 AM Off the Cuff

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Cocoon Room (820 E. Locust St.) is a Riverwest multipurpose creative space—art gallery and boutique, performance space (for comedians, musicians and poets), design space (jewelry, graphics, video, web) and gathering space (fashion shows, yo... more

Dec 23, 2013 3:11 AM Off the Cuff

alyson.jpg.jpe

Alyson Chavez is the face and voice of Milwaukee Ballet. As director of community outreach, she does directing, education, training and writing through Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII). She recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss farm syst... more

Nov 13, 2013 5:40 PM Off the Cuff

bb.jpg.jpe

“To expose beauty and turn pain to passion” are the founding goals of Big, Beautiful & Blessed, a new Milwaukee organization. BBB promotes healthy, well-balanced living and a positive self and body image in all women. Its activities incl... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:04 AM Off the Cuff

ae.jpg.jpe

“Incredible experience,” says Suzan Fete. “I saw monkey gland sauce on the menu!” Fete, of Renaissance Theaterworks, ran across the sauce in South Africa, while on tour with Renaissance’s Brandy Kline and Marti Gobel, the producing ar... more

Oct 29, 2013 11:45 PM A&E Feature

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Rick Petrie is a UW-Milwaukee and Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design graduate, and executive director of Urban Anthropology Inc. He recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss the Old South Side Settlement Museum (707 W. Lincoln Ave.)... more

Oct 8, 2013 11:18 PM Off the Cuff

Michael Hupy has been a lawyer for more than four decades. And a good one too—he all but owns this fine paper’s annual Best Personal Injury Lawyer award. He is also a longtime motorcycle enthusiast. With the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversar... more

Aug 28, 2013 12:44 AM Off the Cuff

ae.jpg.jpe

“Shepherd Express? Is that a fast herd of sheep or something,” asks Dick Chudnow, who co-founded ComedySportz with Bob Orvis in 1984. Orvis recalls those early days: “We’d go out and people hadn’t even seen more

Jul 30, 2013 11:31 PM A&E Feature

offcuff.jpg.jpe

For the third consecutive summer, the Milwaukee County Zoo is running daily summer theatrical performances through Labor Day. Kohl’s Wild Theater (wildtheater.org) more

Jul 3, 2013 4:41 PM Off the Cuff

Z travel has been hosting tours for the last three years. Groups go round the world for outings and parties: breweries, concerts, derby days, sporting events and wine tastings. Owner and operator Zac Fowler leads the more

Jun 11, 2013 11:25 PM Off the Cuff

off.jpg.jpe

Director Frankie Latina has begun work on Snap Shot, his second feature-length film. Starring Danny Trejo and native son Mark Borchardt, shooting is slated for Milwaukee this spring. Latina’s debut, Modus Operandi more

May 21, 2013 1:40 AM Off the Cuff

ae_riverwestradioonfm.jpg.jpe

Photo by Dave Zylstra

Riverwest Radio gets FCC license as a low frequency FM station. more

Mar 2, 2015 10:55 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

