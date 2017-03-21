Wilson Theater
Submissions Open for Milwaukee Fringe Fest
Milwaukee Fringe Fest is looking for musicians, visualartists, theater performers and dancers to submit their work to be featured inthis year’s festival. Performers can request to perform indoors or outdoors andsubmissions will be accepted t.. more
Mar 21, 2017 4:04 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
African Dance (and 'Rhythmic Motion') at the Marcus Center
Milwaukee’s venerable Ko-Thi Dance Company will present a major concert, Vibrations: Rhythmic Motion, on Feb. 2 and 3 in the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more
Jan 24, 2017 2:46 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly 11.24
Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity returns to the Marcus Center for a second year in a row. The production features many new actors and new direction under Malkia Stampley. Performances run Dec. 1-11. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
When the Disney Princesses Become ‘Disenchanted’
About 85% of the audience on the opening night of Disenchanted (at Vogel Hall) was female. Generally speaking, these women seemed as if they were enjoying this girls-night-out. Their frequent whistles and applause signaled that they identif... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:45 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Next Week: Colored Museum Staged Reading
Playwright George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum debuted 30 years ago. The program of satirical sketches (which are “exhibits” in the museum) was ahead of its time in casting a critical eye towards prominent themes and identities of Afri.. more
Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Has a Familiar Ring
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose ladylove is still wearing her ex’s pinky ring—six months into the new relationship. Exciting events include: the UW-Milwaukee Lavender Graduation at the UWM Student Union, May 12; Dixie’s Tupper... more
May 10, 2016 3:11 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Dreams of Old Vienna
The Florentine Opera’s upcoming revue, “Vienna, City of My Dreams,” offers a nostalgic musical journey featuring a quartet of Florentine Studio Artists: Leroy Y. Davis, Thomas Leighton, Katherine Fili and Ariana Douglas; Feb. 12-14 at th... more
Feb 9, 2016 3:10 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Those fond of '70s B-movies may enjoy this Robert Rodriguez flick, but those anticipating a satire will be disappointed. Because the hero played by actor Danny Trejo (the director's cousin) prefers a machete to a machine gun, the film views... more
Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Dean Jensen Gallery Celebrates ‘Wisconsin Moderns’
The exhibition “Wisconsin Moderns” at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water St.) offers a sophisticated return to 20th-century art with six prestigious state artists whose inspiration descended from Brancusi, Cezanne, Matisse and Picasso. For f... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts