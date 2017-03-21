RSS

Wilson Theater

Milwaukee Fringe Fest is looking for musicians, visualartists, theater performers and dancers to submit their work to be featured inthis year’s festival. Performers can request to perform indoors or outdoors andsubmissions will be accepted t.. more

Mar 21, 2017 4:04 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s venerable Ko-Thi Dance Company will present a major concert, Vibrations: Rhythmic Motion, on Feb. 2 and 3 in the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more

Jan 24, 2017 2:46 PM A&E Feature

Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity returns to the Marcus Center for a second year in a row. The production features many new actors and new direction under Malkia Stampley. Performances run Dec. 1-11. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

About 85% of the audience on the opening night of Disenchanted (at Vogel Hall) was female. Generally speaking, these women seemed as if they were enjoying this girls-night-out. Their frequent whistles and applause signaled that they identif... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:45 PM Theater

Playwright George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum debuted 30 years ago. The program of satirical sketches (which are “exhibits” in the museum) was ahead of its time in casting a critical eye towards prominent themes and identities of Afri.. more

Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose ladylove is still wearing her ex’s pinky ring—six months into the new relationship. Exciting events include: the UW-Milwaukee Lavender Graduation at the UWM Student Union, May 12; Dixie’s Tupper... more

May 10, 2016 3:11 PM Dear Ruthie

The Florentine Opera’s upcoming revue, “Vienna, City of My Dreams,” offers a nostalgic musical journey featuring a quartet of Florentine Studio Artists: Leroy Y. Davis, Thomas Leighton, Katherine Fili and Ariana Douglas; Feb. 12-14 at th... more

Feb 9, 2016 3:10 PM Classical Music

Those fond of '70s B-movies may enjoy this Robert Rodriguez flick, but those anticipating a satire will be disappointed. Because the hero played by actor Danny Trejo (the director's cousin) prefers a machete to a machine gun, the film views... more

Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

The exhibition “Wisconsin Moderns” at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water St.) offers a sophisticated return to 20th-century art with six prestigious state artists whose inspiration descended from Brancusi, Cezanne, Matisse and Picasso. For f... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

