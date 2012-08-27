Wilson
Former Badger Russell Wilson named Seahawks starter as rookie
The football story in Seattle his preseason has had all kinds of Wisconsin ties. Former Badger Russell Wilson and former Packer Matt Flynn were fighting for the starting quarterback job.Flynn has spent multiple years backing up Aaron Rodgers in G.. more
Aug 27, 2012 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badgers land former Maryland QB O'Brien
Taking advantage of the same rule that allowed Russell Wilson to come to UW from NC State last season, quarterback Danny O'Brien will be transferring from Maryland to Wisconsin andwill not have to sit out a season.The Badgers were once again in a.. more
Apr 4, 2012 2:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badgers win Inaugural Big Ten Championship
Well the holes in the defense and special teams were evident and the Badgers almost blew it again, but this time it was the Badgers that prevailed.It was basically a Hail Mary that set the Badgers up for the game-winning score as Russell Wilson t.. more
Dec 3, 2011 5:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Wilson, Ball win top Big Ten Awards
With the regular season Big Ten schedule having wrapped up, the media and coaches selected their awards recipients. Many of the awards were created or re-named to go along with the new, two division Big Ten. Montee Ball was named the initial rec.. more
Nov 30, 2011 12:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
