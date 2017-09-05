Wily Peralta
Brewers Within Half a Game of Postseason
If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to reach the postseason this year, they have some work to do against their own division: NL Central opponents make up 22 of their final 25 games.
Sep 5, 2017 9:40 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Encouraging Opening Week for the Back of the Starting Rotation
While it's still too early in the season to separate the signal from the noise, I think one fact from the Brewers' first week is particularly encouraging: The pitchers at the back of the starting rotation
Apr 10, 2017 9:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers 2017: Piece by Piece...
The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild could be on the fast track toward contending for the playoffs.
Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM art kumbalek More Sports
Very Few Brewers Are Locks for Next Year's Opening Day Roster
Spots on next year's team will be competitive: Only four current Brewers are all but guaranteed to be on the team's 2017 25-man roster
Aug 29, 2016 1:00 PM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Brewers' 2016 Season is Almost Halfway Over. What Have We Learned?
The Brewers entered the season with some big unanswered questions. Now we know the answers to most of them.
Jun 20, 2016 1:00 PM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Five Recent Brewers Players More Frustrating to Watch Than Wily Peralta
Is Wily Peralta one of the top 5 all-time most frustrating Brewers? No, he's not even close.
Apr 25, 2016 9:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle 2 Comments
Finally, Today, the Wait Is Over
We've endured a long 182 days since the last time the Milwaukee Brewers played a game that counted in the standings, but today that drought ends as Miller Park reopens its doors to host the Brewers and San Francisco Giants at 1:10 p.m.
Apr 4, 2016 11:13 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers 2016: Construction Zone
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers' upcoming season.
Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Love and Hate at the Ballpark
The start of baseball season with every team tied for first place used to be the time when Milwaukee Brewers fans could put everything out of their minds other than their
Mar 26, 2014 4:37 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Goal 1: Less Bull From the Pen
Talk about the glass being half-empty or half-full; this season the Brewers' glass almost drained completely, then came close to overflowing. In the first two months, a spate of key injuries helped drop them under .500...
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports