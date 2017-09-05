RSS

Wily Peralta

If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to reach the postseason this year, they have some work to do against their own division: NL Central opponents make up 22 of their final 25 games. more

Sep 5, 2017 9:40 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

While it’s still too early in the season to separate the signal from the noise, I think one fact from the Brewers’ first week is particularly encouraging: The pitchers at the back of the starting,Brewers On Deck Circle more

Apr 10, 2017 9:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

The Milwaukee Brewers rebuild could be on the fast track toward contending for the playoffs. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:46 PM More Sports

Spots on next year's team will be competitive: Only four current Brewers are all but guaranteed to be on the team's 2017 25-man roster more

Aug 29, 2016 1:00 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

The Brewers entered the season with some big unanswered questions. Now we know the answers to most of them. more

Jun 20, 2016 1:00 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

Is Wily Peralta one of the top 5 all-time most frustrating Brewers? No, he's not even close. more

Apr 25, 2016 9:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 2 Comments

We’ve endured a long 182 days since the last time the Milwaukee Brewers played a game that counted in the standings, but today that drought ends as Miller Park reopens its doors to host the Brewers and San Francisco Giants at 1:10 p.m. more

Apr 4, 2016 11:13 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM A&E Feature

The start of baseball season with every team tied for first place used to be the time when Milwaukee Brewers fans could put everything out of their minds other than their more

Mar 26, 2014 4:37 PM Taking Liberties

Talk about the glass being half-empty or half-full; this season the Brewers' glass almost drained completely, then came close to overflowing. In the first two months, a spate of key injuries helped drop them under .500... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

