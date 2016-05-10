RSS

Wim Wenders

albumrevieweliadas.jpg.jpe

Seventeen years after Wim Wenders’ film Buena Vista Social Club gained him an international reputation, Cuba’s Eliades Ochoa remains active and fronts his own orchestra, Alma Latina. For his latest album, the master of three- and four-strin... more

May 10, 2016 2:55 PM Album Reviews

film_thesaltoftheearth.jpg.jpe

Â© SebastiÃ£o SALGADO / Amazonas images

Wim Wenders helms a documentary on the work of photographer Sebastião Salgado. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:19 PM Film Reviews

homemovies_theendofviolence.jpg.jpe

Director Wim Wenders’ film focuses on the making of a violent Hollywood action flick, but 'The End of Violence' (1997) is also packed with ideas about social disconnection, as well as lonesome film noir-style voiceovers. more

Apr 10, 2015 10:00 AM Home Movies

ihatehollywood_rycooder.jpg.jpe

RyCooder is a virtuoso, a stellar guitarist, master of many stringed instrumentsand enthusiastic ethnomusicologist. In the ‘60s he recorded with CaptainBeefheart, Taj Mahal and The Rolling Stones, and in the ‘70s began issuing along string of .. more

Dec 3, 2014 3:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11003.jpe

The more we learn about the BP oil well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico, the more we ought to question the basic assumptions that led us here. Like the explosion of the housing bubble that ruptured the world economy, this human and environmen... more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 19 Comments

Long ago someone famously said, “The camera never lies.” He must not have been referring to the movies, which from early on became associated with the sort of illusion once confined to magic tricks and darkened circus tents. And he must not have .. more

Jan 14, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2392.jpe

Milwaukee’s annual LGBT festival, PrideFest, begins its weekend-long run at the Summerfest grounds tonight. As always, the event promises an entertainment line-up with appeal beyond just LGBT audienc,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES