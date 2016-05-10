Wim Wenders
Eliades Ochoa & Alma Latina: Guajira Mas Guajira (Tumi Music)
Seventeen years after Wim Wenders’ film Buena Vista Social Club gained him an international reputation, Cuba’s Eliades Ochoa remains active and fronts his own orchestra, Alma Latina. For his latest album, the master of three- and four-strin... more
May 10, 2016 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Photographing ‘The Salt of the Earth’
Wim Wenders helms a documentary on the work of photographer Sebastião Salgado. more
Apr 14, 2015 7:19 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'The End of Violence'
Director Wim Wenders’ film focuses on the making of a violent Hollywood action flick, but 'The End of Violence' (1997) is also packed with ideas about social disconnection, as well as lonesome film noir-style voiceovers. more
Apr 10, 2015 10:00 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Ry Cooder’s Soundtracks
RyCooder is a virtuoso, a stellar guitarist, master of many stringed instrumentsand enthusiastic ethnomusicologist. In the ‘60s he recorded with CaptainBeefheart, Taj Mahal and The Rolling Stones, and in the ‘70s began issuing along string of .. more
Dec 3, 2014 3:03 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Oil Rules
The more we learn about the BP oil well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico, the more we ought to question the basic assumptions that led us here. Like the explosion of the housing bubble that ruptured the world economy, this human and environmen... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 19 Comments
After Images
Long ago someone famously said, “The camera never lies.” He must not have been referring to the movies, which from early on became associated with the sort of illusion once confined to magic tricks and darkened circus tents. And he must not have .. more
Jan 14, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wanda Sykes
