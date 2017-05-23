RSS
The Winchester
A New Era For East North Avenue
The East North Avenue neighborhood is undergoing a transformation. more
May 23, 2017 8:00 PM Rob Hullum News Features 6 Comments
A Pair of New Restaurants to Open on the East Side
A pair of new restaurants will come to the spaces that oncehoused The Winchester and the recently closed Rascal’s.Izzy Hops Swig and Nosh will take the Rascal’s location at2311 N. Murray Ave. Owner Michael Vitucci will partner with Divi.. more
May 11, 2017 6:50 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
City Guide 2016: The New
An overview of Milwaukee restaurants and bars opened in the last year. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
Bucks vs. Grizzlies
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more
Jan 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
